Rapper Freddie Gibbs Says Jussie Smollett Deserves Jail ‘Like B*tches That Fake Rape’ [VIDEO]

*Rapper Freddie Gibbs says Jussie Smollett deserves to be in jail for faking a hate crime, the same way women who lie about being raped deserve to be incarcerated.

“Capitol rioters have been getting shorter sentences than Jussie Smollett—do you think that’s fair or no?” a TMZ paparazzo asked Gibbs.

“I think the Capitol rioters should go to jail and Jussie Smollett should go to jail, too, man. … Free Jussie Smollet in about three years,” Gibbs said.

“Capitol rioters, f*ck y’all n***as. Jussie Smollett, f*ck you too, go to jail. … He did that bullsh*t, he should go to jail—just like b*tches that fake rape should go to jail, he fake a hate crime, he should go to jail. F*ck Jussie Smollett,” he added.

Gibbs is no stranger to the law, as “he was acquitted in September 2016 on charges of drugging and sexually assaulting a woman in an alleged incident in Austria the year before,” per Complex. According to Gibbs’ attorney, he was wrongly accused.

On Thursday, Smollett was sentenced to 30 months of probation, 150 days of which must be served in county jail, for lying to Chicago police about being the victim of a racist and homophobic attack in January 2019. The disgraced actor has also been ordered to pay a $25,000 dollar fine, and pay over $120,000 dollars of restitution to the City of Chicago.

As reported by local ABC news affiliate, Smollett is housed in his own cell which is under 24/7 surveillance. Per The Blast, a written statement provided by the Cook County Sheriff’s Office noted that Smollett is “in his own cell, which is monitored by security cameras in the cell and by officers wearing a body camera who is stationed at the entrance of the cell to ensure Mr. Smollett is under direct observation at all times.”

Smollett’s lawyers have filed an emergency injunction requesting his release.