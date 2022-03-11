Nick Cannon Reacts to Cancellation of His Talk Show

*During Thursday’s episode of his eponymous daytime talk show, Nick Cannon reacted to the talker being canceled after one season.

“This is show business, right? And we know the biggest word in that is ‘business’, and this is a business,” he explained. “As a businessman, I know that as much fun as we have on the show, business is the thing that makes this whole thing tick and operate.”

“Honestly, I show up each and every day bright and early to give you a show, but I’m also a businessman, and you understand when there’s certain forms and certain platforms,” he said. “This has been a dream come true for me to be able to do this for you each and every day, but my business mind, I want to expand and elevate in a way.”

We reported earlier that enough episodes have been pre-tapped so the show will run through May, according to Variety.

“It’s never easy to cancel a production with clear potential, but after a great deal of deliberation and examining various options, we have made the difficult business decision to end production on Nick Cannon,” Mort Marcus and Ira Bernstein, co-presidents of the chat show’s producer/distributor Debmar-Mercury, said in a statement. “We plan to offer viewers original episodes of the daytime talk show through the remainder of this season. Our thanks go to the very talented Nick Cannon and our wonderful production team, and we wish Nick continued success with his many hit ventures.”

As reported by PEOPLE, during Thursday’s show, Cannon gave a shout-out to his production crew and audience, calling them “the best I’ve ever dealt with.”

“What this has shown me over the last six months, together, you guys have really become my family,” he said. “This is the best working crew, best I’ve ever dealt with. I’ve gotta say thank you … we laughed together, we cried together, we prayed together. And like I always say, ‘I’m here to do what I can and let God do what I can’t.’ “

He concluded by reassuring his audience: “I’m gonna still be here, I’m still gonna do this,” he shared. “I ain’t going nowhere, but it’s about broadening my audience and really tapping into my audience in a big way.”

“This ain’t over, we still got more shows. This is not the last show,” Cannon added, before noting, “I’m excited to be part of a business where I get to try so many things. It’s truly been a blessing and this has been a dream come true and thank you all for allowing me to have my dreams and come into your home.”

“The Nick Cannon Show” premiered on Fox and in syndication in September 2021 and was initially being considered to replace Wendy Williams’ timeslot amid her ongoing health issues. Show execs considered Cannon a “backup plan” when Wendy’s season 13 premiere was delayed several times last year.

Last month it was announced that Wendy’s show is being replaced by Sherri Shepherd’s new daytime talk show set to premiere in the fall.