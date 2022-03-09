Wednesday, March 9, 2022
‘Black Panther’ Dir. Ryan Coogler Mistaken for Bank Robber in Atlanta!

By Fisher Jack
Ryan Coogler / Getty-TMZ
*Black Panther director Ryan Coogler was mistaken for a robber while trying to withdraw money from his bank.

According to @tmz_tv, the incident happened back in January at a local Bank of America in Atlanta. The news site reports that Coogler walked into the bank wearing sunglasses, a hat, and a mask and asked the cashier to “discreetly” withdraw $12,000 from his account.  He reportedly passed the cashier a note which read: “I would like to withdraw $12,000 CASH from my checking account. Please do the money count somewhere else. I’d like to be discreet.”

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Woman Shares Photos of Her Hilarious Skydiving Adventure: ‘Save Ya Money Y’all’

Ryan Coogler - alleged note in bank
(Via tmz.com)

That spooked the teller and cops were called for an attempted robbery. When officers arrived, they detained 2 people waiting outside for Ryan in an SUV and then went in and brought him out in handcuffs. Following an investigation, cops eventually realized it was a big mistake and everyone was released, with Ryan reportedly asking for the badge numbers of all involved. Addressing the situation to @metro.co.uk, he said:

“This situation should never have happened. However, Bank of America worked with me and addressed it to my satisfaction and we have moved on.”

M ORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Dolly Parton Wants to Collaborate with Cardi B: ‘I Know She’s An Original’ [VIDEO]

Fisher Jack

