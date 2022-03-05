Saturday, March 5, 2022
HomeNews
News

We Throw Away 3 Million Face Masks EVERY Minute – A Toxic Waste Time Bomb in the Making

0
By Fisher Jack

an with used masks by river - Getty
Used masks found in a river in Indonesia. Toxic particles from masks can contaminate drinking water. Adrian/INA Photo Agency/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

*Wearing single-use masks was extremely critical in curbing the spread of coronavirus. Sadly, these masks have become a significant pollution threat as the world dumps 129 billion facemasks every month – about 3 million masks per minute. These masks are discarded everywhere, from city sidewalks to significant niches of the internet. The shores of Hong Kong deserted Soko Islands, and coasts of France are filled with this filth, depriving them of their beauty.

The growing waste mountain explains why environmental advocates and scientists expressed alarm about the potential effects from the jump … dire ecological ramifications. The filth has made its way into the world’s waterways affecting aquatic life besides other animals.

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Maskless Florida Mom Outraged After Gov. DeSantis Tells Her Son to Remove Face Mask [VIDEO]

Man picks up mask from street curb - Getty
Governments have ignored the problem of mask waste, leaving individual groups to address the growing crisis. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Today’s most significant priority is to invest in practical ways of saving humanity from an environmental catastrophe. In a phone interview from his office, John Hocevar, the oceans campaign director, Greenpeace USA, said that the plastics companies used the COVID-19 pandemic as an opportunity to enrich themselves without prioritizing the safety of the environment. The CEO of the Plastics Industry Association, for instance, testified that single-use masks are a pandemic health necessity, a fear-mongering tactic that explains the increase in plastics by up to 300%.

Man with bag of used masks - Getty
The global population uses an estimated 129 billion face masks every month. Eric Piermont/AFP via Getty Images
For bette

As the world strives to find the most effective solution to the ongoing waste disaster, it is undeniable that savvy entrepreneurs hold the key to the answer we need. According to Hocevar, what the world needs today to save the environment is a practical, affordable, and reusable PPE. However, to design these PPEs, someone must be willing to spend a lot of money which makes the savvy entrepreneurs and governments the key to solving the current mask waste crisis – meaningful impact. Instead of the single-use masks, which were encouraged initially, it is time to promote the use of heavy-duty disposable masks and respirators, including nonsurgical N95s and KN95s.

Previous articleCNN, BBC Others Suspend Broadcasts from Russia – Putin Signs Law Limiting Press | VIDEO
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO