Saturday, March 5, 2022
Lamar Odom Wants to be Rhode Island’s Next Head Coach | WATCH

By Fisher Jack

*Lamar Odom, 42, is a former American professional basketball player. Most people were used to seeing him on the court, but he intends to break the norm after retirement. Has coach Lamar Odom ever crossed your mind? During an interview with his “Entertainment Tonight” this week, the former NBA- player disclosed his intentions to take over the Rhodes Island head coach ship.

He opened up that his biggest wish today is to be the head coach at the University of Rhode Island. Given a chance, he believes that he is the best candidate for the task – combining the Miami Heat training regimen and his basketball expertise. The outcome for this rare combination is impressive results for the team.

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Will Smith Developing ‘I Am Legend’ Sequel with Michael B. Jordan

According to the former Sixth Man of the Year, creating a winning program is the easiest task for him, which the team needs, especially today when the team is not at its best. Besides being the former Sixth Man of the Year, Lamar Odom is also a two-time NBA champion who played his college ball at Rhode Island. Despite his short period with the RAMs (one season), Odom created exemplary results, including leading the team to score, rebound, and earn the First-Team All-Conference Honors.

Sadly, Rhode Island has experienced some rough patches since. This season, it is at 13-13 under their four-year head coach, David Cox, from 10-14 in the previous year. Besides the skills, experience, and passion that Odom would bring if he became Rhodes Island’s next head coach, it would also mean a meaningful way to spend his time instead of the other stuff that Odom has been doing since leaving the NBA. With his capabilities, it is undoubtful that his fans would love to see what he has to offer this time – outside the court and not inside as it was previously.

Fisher Jack

