EURVideoNews: Taneisha Parker’s Daughters Fought Off Carjackers Who Attacked Her | WATCH

*CBS 2’s Marissa Perlman reports the Parker family Ring video showed the terrifying moments as Taneisha Parker and her two daughters pull up to park outside their South Calumet Avenue home in Chicago. They were soon to be victims of carjackers.

“As soon as he walked up, he had his hand in his pants, and he was like ‘I don’t want to kill you’… He immediately started grabbing for my purse, so we started tussling,” Parker said.

The mother says she’s lucky the suspected carjackers didn’t have a weapon.

Within minutes, the two ran off without anything but Parker’s house keys. She credits her daughters for stepping in and scaring off the attackers.

WATCH the report below.

