Anthony Anderson Reveals He’ll Graduate From Howard University This Spring | WATCH

*On THE REAL airing Friday, February 25 , actor Anthony Anderson reveals that he’s only 15 credits away from getting his degree from Howard University and will graduate this spring.

Loni Love:

Anthony, you’ve talked over the years about wanting to graduate from Howard University after you withdrew when you were younger. Well, you’re 15 credits away from getting your degree. Are you going to finish or what?

Anthony Anderson

I am going to finish this spring.

Loni Love:

Yes!

Garcelle Beauvais:

That’s amazing!

Loni Love:

What will be your degree? What’s your degree in?

Anthony Anderson:

My degree will be in Fine Arts. I was a theater major while I was at HU and had to leave after my junior year because I ran out of money. And a few years ago, my son got accepted to Howard University and he inspired me to go back and get my degree. I thought we were going to walk together in 2022, but real life happens. Just like it happened to me, I had to withdraw after my junior year, real life happened with my son. So, unfortunately, we won’t be walking together, but hopefully, he’ll be walking soon.

