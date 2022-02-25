Friday, February 25, 2022
Anthony Anderson Reveals He’ll Graduate From Howard University This Spring | WATCH

By Fisher Jack
Anthony Anderson & The Real crew
Anthony Anderson & The Real crew (Loni/Garcelle) – (screenshot)

*On THE REAL airing Friday, February 25, actor Anthony Anderson reveals that he’s only 15 credits away from getting his degree from Howard University and will graduate this spring.

Loni Love:
Anthony, you’ve talked over the years about wanting to graduate from Howard University after you withdrew when you were younger. Well, you’re 15 credits away from getting your degree. Are you going to finish or what?

Anthony Anderson
I am going to finish this spring.

Loni Love:
Yes!

Garcelle Beauvais:
That’s amazing!

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: ‘Love During Lockup’ Exclusive Clip: ‘I Have Feelings For You! [WATCH]

Loni Love:
What will be your degree? What’s your degree in?

Anthony Anderson:
My degree will be in Fine Arts. I was a theater major while I was at HU and had to leave after my junior year because I ran out of money. And a few years ago, my son got accepted to Howard University and he inspired me to go back and get my degree.  I thought we were going to walk together in 2022, but real life happens. Just like it happened to me, I had to withdraw after my junior year, real life happened with my son. So, unfortunately, we won’t be walking together, but hopefully, he’ll be walking soon.

About THE REAL
THE REAL is a daily, one-hour, two-time NAACP Image Award-winning and Emmy®-nominated talk show now in its eighth season on Fox Television Stations and in national syndication, with a rebroadcast on cable network Bounce. The bold, diverse and outspoken hosts, Garcelle Beauvais and Emmy® Award winners Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love and Jeannie Mai Jenkins, reflect the viewing audience and unapologetically say what women are actually thinking. The show prides itself on strong powerful women using their platform to discuss timely and topical issues. Their frankness and honesty combined with their unique perspectives are brought to life through candid conversations about their personal lives, current events, beauty, fashion and relationships. Unlike other talk shows, these collective fresh points of view, youthful energy and passion have made The Real a daily destination for multicultural women. The show is produced by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Telepictures Productions and distributed by Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution.  Tenia L. Watson is executive producer and David Goldman is co-executive producer.
source: telepixtv.com

Fisher Jack

