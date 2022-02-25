Ex-NFLer Zac Stacy Hit with 5 More Charges Over Assault on Ex-Fiance

*Ex-NFL player Zackary “Zac” Stacy has been hit with five more criminal charges stemming from a domestic attack on his ex back in August.

Here’s more from TMZ:

According to court records, Stacy was hit with three misdemeanor domestic violence battery charges last week, as well as two misdemeanor criminal mischief charges. In court documents, officials say the charges stem from an Aug. 16, 2021 incident with his ex-girlfriend, Kristin Evans — the same woman Stacy was seen on video brutalizing in November 2021.

The beating was captured on hidden cameras in Evans’ studio apartment in Oakland, Florida.

We reported earlier that Stacy fled the state after the November incident, but law enforcement was able to convince him to man up and return to Florida to deal with the reality of his actions. Orlando Police took him into custody and he was booked into the Orange County Jail.

Evans previously claimed in a restraining order application in Florida that Stacy became rageful over rent money.

“He physically assaulted me several times because he wanted the money back he gave me for our rent,” Evans wrote in the application.

“He punched my legs, slapped me, picked me up by my arms, and threw me into my window, which broke. I had glass in my feet that I removed myself.”

Stacy, per the report, “had been previously charged with felony battery charges stemming from the November incident. Court records show he pleaded not guilty in that case on Tuesday.”

He is set to appear at a hearing in that case in May.