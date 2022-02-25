Friday, February 25, 2022
Ex-NFLer Zac Stacy Hit with 5 More Charges Over Assault on Ex-Fiance

By Ny MaGee
Zac Stacy
Ex-NFL player Zac Stacy, left, appears before a judge after his arrest on domestic violence charges on Nov. 11, 2021, in Orange County, Florida. (Jeffrey M. Weiner/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

*Ex-NFL player Zackary “Zac” Stacy has been hit with five more criminal charges stemming from a domestic attack on his ex back in August.

Here’s more from TMZ:

According to court records, Stacy was hit with three misdemeanor domestic violence battery charges last week, as well as two misdemeanor criminal mischief charges. In court documents, officials say the charges stem from an Aug. 16, 2021 incident with his ex-girlfriend, Kristin Evans — the same woman Stacy was seen on video brutalizing in November 2021.

The beating was captured on hidden cameras in Evans’ studio apartment in Oakland, Florida.

READ MORE: Zac Stacy Says His ‘Bitter’ Ex-Girlie ‘Staged’ His Attack of Her – She Responds | VIDEO

We reported earlier that Stacy fled the state after the November incident, but law enforcement was able to convince him to man up and return to Florida to deal with the reality of his actions. Orlando Police took him into custody and he was booked into the Orange County Jail. 

Evans previously claimed in a restraining order application in Florida that Stacy became rageful over rent money. 

“He physically assaulted me several times because he wanted the money back he gave me for our rent,” Evans wrote in the application.

“He punched my legs, slapped me, picked me up by my arms, and threw me into my window, which broke. I had glass in my feet that I removed myself.”

Stacy, per the report, “had been previously charged with felony battery charges stemming from the November incident. Court records show he pleaded not guilty in that case on Tuesday.”

He is set to appear at a hearing in that case in May.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

