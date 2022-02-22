Tuesday, February 22, 2022
Reaction Shots During Macy Gray’s Stripped Down National Anthem Go Viral (Watch)

Steph Curry and LeBron James look on as Macy Gray sings the National Anthem at the 2022 NBA All-Star Game in Cleveland, Feb. 20, 2022
Screenshot of Steph Curry (L) and LeBron James looking on as Macy Gray sings the National Anthem at the 2022 NBA All-Star Game in Cleveland, Feb. 20, 2022 – Credit NBA

*Macy Gray’s rendition of the National Anthem at the 2022 NBA All-Star Game Sunday is still trending two days later, so you know it had to be … different.

In case your various algorithms never brought this to your attention, the singer opted for an earthy take on the Star Spangled Banner in Cleveland – and both the song and reactions from players and fans went viral.

Sporting a houndstooth dress and long navy coat, the hometown songstress out of Canton, Ohio was escorted out to center court, where an acoustic guitarist was waiting. Peep the reactions to her quaint, Billie Holliday-flavored, vintage Macy Gray delivery:

