Tuesday, February 22, 2022
Boosie Badazz Claims He’s Being Shunned by Artists Over LGBTQ Remarks [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
Rapper Lil Boosie (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)

*Boosie Badazz sat down for a lengthy interview with VladTV about the backlash to his controversial remarks about the LGBT community. 

The Louisiana rapper has released his latest album “Heartfelt,” and revealed that the project lacks features from fellow artists because many have stopped associating with him “after all the gay sh*t.” 

Boosie tells the outlet that his past comments about the LGBT community and openly gay rapper Lil Nas X and Dwyane Wade’s transgender daughter, Zaya, have rappers in the industry giving him the side-eye. 

“After that sh*t, I think a lotta labels told they people to just stay kinda away from Boosie,” he said. “I seen it on n*ggas actions.” 

Check out Boosie’s full comments via the YouTube clip below. 

READ MORE: Boosie Badazz Blasts Charlamagne tha God for Condemning Homophobia in Hip-Hop [VIDEO]

“I gotta speak up because as far as straight people in the world, you don’t have any opinion no more on sexuality. Everything is harm!” Boosie told Charlamagne tha God during a 2021 interview, before stressing that he will “beat his [Lil Nas X] ass.”

Last year Boosie took aim at Lil Nas X while defending rapper DaBaby’s homophobic rant at the Rolling Loud Festival.

In an Instagram Live, the hip-hop star slammed cancel culture for taking aim at DaBaby after his remarks about gays and HIV. In a video addressing the controversy, Boosie warned the trolls and bullies within the LGBT community that they can not force everyone to celebrate same-sex relations. 

“Everybody not with their nephew sucking d*ck. Everybody not with that sh*t. You just can’t just put that shi* on everybody and expect it to be cool,” Boosie said. “Nas X say he wanna perform naked onstage for charity. You don’t f*ck with him like you f*ck with DaBaby. You know, be even-sided, man, be even-sided. You don’t feel that disrespect? Going [to] dance naked? You don’t think that’s disrespect in front of boys who tryna be straight? It’s totally disrespect.”

He added, “If I’m at an awards [show] and he go up there naked, I’ma drag his ass offstage and beat his ass. You let a n***a dance naked in front your children, you a motherf*ckin’ crazy motherf*cker—or you like d*ck too.”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

