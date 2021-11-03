Wednesday, November 3, 2021
HomeNews
News

Boosie Badazz Blasts Charlamagne tha God for Condemning Homophobia in Hip-Hop [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
0

Boosie Badazz
Twitter

*Boosie Badazz has taken aim at Charlamagne tha God and Lil Nas X with his latest anti-gay comments.

“They still got my name n they mouth bout that gay shit lol,” Boosie tweeted in all caps. “@cthagod u part of the problem keep egging these people on your show with this bro. U using your platform to support Nasxn his antics (I see what side u on [rainbow emoji]) he said f*ck y’all kids smh dummies.”

As reported by Complex, Boosie’s comments come after Charlamagne and the Breakfast Club spoke about homophobia in the hip-hop industry with transgender influencer TS Madison.

READ MORE: ‘Looks Like Me and Shaq Had a Baby’: Charles Barkley Suggests Zion Williamson ‘Get In Shape’ (Watch)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Breakfast Club (@breakfastclubam)

“It’s rampant out there because people’s spaces are being felt like it’s threatened, like Boosie, n***a what is you bothered with Lil Nas X for?” Madison said during the interview. “You the same man who had a grown woman perform fellatio on your young son.”

Charlamagne chimed in to condemn queerphobia in the hip-hop community.

“None of them have the right to say Lil Nas X is a detriment to kids,” he said. “If you’ve ever rapped about violence towards people, celebration of drugs using or selling, you don’t…nah, you can’t stand on that moral high ground. Not just for Boosie, that goes for everybody.”

Charlamagne responded to Boosie’s comments on the Breakfast Club on Wednesday.

“I’m on the side of Blackness, first and foremost, I’m gonna send Boosie healing energy,” he said. “I don’t even know what I got to do with it. … TS Madison had the words for Boosie, not me. … The Breakfast Club, to me, has always been a platform for Black voices, same way Boosie can come up here and express himself, TS Madison can come up here and express herself.”

WATCH:

Previous article‘Looks Like Me and Shaq Had a Baby’: Charles Barkley Suggests Zion Williamson ‘Get In Shape’ (Watch)
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

Today’s Video

Hero Pulls Man from Flaming Car after Onlookers Only...

Today’s Video

‘I Used the Front Like a Hippo Mouth’: Florida...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO