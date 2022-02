*RICHMOND (CBS SF) – Investigators have released photos of a woman they say brutally assaulted a mother who was attacked while waiting in line with her children at a Richmond (California) McDonald’s drive-thru.

Richmond police detectives hope the photos will lead to them identifying and taking the suspect into custody. Devin Fehely has more details via video below.

