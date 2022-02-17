WATCH: ‘Double Cross’ Stars Jeff Logan & Ashley A. William Talk Season 3 [EUR Exclusive]

*We caught up with “Doube Cross” stars Jeff Logan (who plays Eric Cross) and Ashley A. Williams (as Erica Cross) to dish about the third season of ALLBLK’s most popular drama series.

Per the network’s press release, this season will explore the new dynamic developed between Eric (Logan) and Erica (Williams) and their long-lost sister, Robin Cross (Judi Johnson). In an unlikely turn of events, the twins are forced to team up with the very person who has been trying to put them in jail for murder. Detective Ryan (Darrin Dewitt Henson) finds himself seeking the help of the twins to find his missing daughter Layla (Chasnie Houston) who they suspect may have been taken by the Twins own sister Robin. Time is of the essence, as they only have days before Layla is auctioned off to higher ups in the trafficking ring.

EUR: ‘Double Cross’ Jeff Logan & Ashley A. William from EURweb on Vimeo.

As the season unfolds, new characters enter the mix, and everyone must band together to find Layla. Infiltrating the Masquerade Auction is their one and only chance in rescuing her. Will they be able to put aside their differences, and drama for the greater good? Or will Layla be lost forever?

Check out the clip above to hear what Logan and Williams had to say about the journey of their respective characters this season.

Returning cast members this season include Tremayne Norris and Faith Malonte, joined by new additions Jasmine Brown (comedian and social media influencer @watchjazzy), Redaric Williams (The Young and the Restless), and Cameo Sherrell (Tyler Perry’s The Haves and the Have Nots). The new season also features special guest appearances by rapper Yo-Yo, comedian Michael Colyar (The Rich and the Ruthless), and actor Marcus T. Paulk (Moesha).

“Double Cross” is executive produced by Christel Gibson, Howard Gibson and Tawanna Terrell, alongside ALLBLK executives Brett Dismuke and Nikki Love. New episodes drop weekly on ALLBLK.