Thursday, February 17, 2022
HomeEURweb Original Content
EURweb Original Content

WATCH: ‘Double Cross’ Stars Jeff Logan & Ashley A. William Talk Season 3 [EUR Exclusive]

By Ny MaGee
0

*We caught up with “Doube Cross” stars Jeff Logan (who plays Eric Cross) and Ashley A. Williams (as Erica Cross) to dish about the third season of ALLBLK’s most popular drama series. 

Per the network’s press release, this season will explore the new dynamic developed between Eric (Logan) and Erica (Williams) and their long-lost sister, Robin Cross (Judi Johnson). In an unlikely turn of events, the twins are forced to team up with the very person who has been trying to put them in jail for murder. Detective Ryan (Darrin Dewitt Henson) finds himself seeking the help of the twins to find his missing daughter Layla (Chasnie Houston) who they suspect may have been taken by the Twins own sister Robin. Time is of the essence, as they only have days before Layla is auctioned off to higher ups in the trafficking ring.

READ MORE: Mary J. Blige Reacts to Backlash Over Super Bowl ‘Hip-Hop’ Halftime Show [VIDEO]

EUR: ‘Double Cross’ Jeff Logan & Ashley A. William from EURweb on Vimeo.

As the season unfolds, new characters enter the mix, and everyone must band together to find Layla. Infiltrating the Masquerade Auction is their one and only chance in rescuing her. Will they be able to put aside their differences, and drama for the greater good? Or will Layla be lost forever?

Check out the clip above to hear what Logan and Williams had to say about the journey of their respective characters this season.  

Returning cast members this season include Tremayne Norris and Faith Malonte, joined by new additions Jasmine Brown (comedian and social media influencer @watchjazzy), Redaric Williams (The Young and the Restless), and Cameo Sherrell (Tyler Perry’s The Haves and the Have Nots). The new season also features special guest appearances by rapper Yo-Yo, comedian Michael Colyar (The Rich and the Ruthless), and actor Marcus T. Paulk (Moesha).

“Double Cross” is executive produced by Christel Gibson, Howard Gibson and Tawanna Terrell, alongside ALLBLK executives Brett Dismuke and Nikki Love. New episodes drop weekly on ALLBLK.

Previous articleMary J. Blige Reacts to Backlash Over Super Bowl ‘Hip-Hop’ Halftime Show [VIDEO]
Next articleMark Wahlberg On Playing The “Old Guy” In ‘Uncharted’ | Watch
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

News About Denzel Washington

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’s’ Corey Hawkins: ‘Sometimes its Fun to Play the Villain’ | WATCH

JillMunroe -

Denzel Washington’s Thoughts On Destiny & Sidney Poitier (Watch)

JillMunroe -
juanita hubbard on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Denzel Washington Surprised by Chicago Woman from his 2017 Viral Video (Watch)

EURPublisher01 -
Will Smith - Denzel Washington - Getty

2022 SAG Awards Nominations Include Denzel, Will & Jennifer – Complete List of Nominees | VIDEO

Denzel Washington Was Concerned About Chadwick Boseman’s Health During Filming

Denzel Washington - Ellen Pompeo (Getty)

Denzel Washington Addresses That Grey’s Anatomy ‘Going Ham’ Incident with Ellen Pompeo

Michael B. Jordan On What He’s Learned About Love ‘A Journal For Jordan’ | Watch

An emotional Denzel Washington on Late Show with Stephen Colbert (screenshot)

Denzel Washington Breaks Down While Discussing His Late Mother | WATCH

Dana Canedy & Denzel Washington

Denzel Washington Learns What A ‘Boy Bye’ Playlist is | Watch

Damson Idris - Denzel Washington - YouTube

‘Dancin’ Idris?’ Denzel is Hilariously Clueless As to Who Damson Idris is | WATCH

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Firestorm! – Denzel and Ellen Pompao’s Heated Confrontation on Set

Frances McDormand on Starring with Denzel Washington in ‘Tragedy of Macbeth’: ‘I Can’t Believe We Did This’

Denzel Washington Reveals ‘What God Wants Me To Do’

The Tragedy of Macbeth

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ Trailer With Denzel Washington & Frances McDormand! | WATCH

Loretta Devine is ‘Uncensored’ About Racism and the Academy Awards | WATCH

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO