Thursday, February 17, 2022
HomeBusinessUrban Business
News

Chicago Restaurateur Cancels Grub Hub & Other Apps – ‘I’m Not Making Money’ | WATCH

By Fisher Jack
0

 

*CHICAGO (WBBM) — Since the pandemic started, ordering take-out is now the norm.

But sky-high third-party delivery app fees could mean mom and pop businesses are closer to closing their doors. CBS 2’s Sabrina Franza spoke with one owner who is quitting the apps before it’s too late.

Majani serves up vegan soul food.

“Provide a service that was much needed in the South Shore,” said restaurant owner Tsadakeeyah Emmanuel.

So, much of their business is take-out

“100% of our sales is technically take-out.”

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: ‘Tha God’s Honest Truth with Charlamagne tha God’ Returns This Summer

Tsadakeeyah Emmanuel
Tsadakeeyah Emmanuel (via WBBM)

Too much of their profit is going back to delivery apps.

“$170,000 in business came through those platforms, $50,000 of that went back to them.”

That’s almost 30%.

“I’m not making money. I’m not making a profit off of that model.”

Majani already closed two other locations during the pandemic. After the city’s temporary limit on third-party delivery fees at 15% expired, they’re closing their Uber Eats, GrubHub and Seamless accounts too.

“If you want us to survive, go to our website. Order through our website,” Emmanuel said.

Even if it means losing visibility, or a customer base, they’re taking the risk for a higher reward.

“I think we’d be better off taking those dollars towards local advertisers that we have a better relationship with as opposed to someone who’s not invested in our community,” Emmanuel said.

To try to get customers to switch over, Majani has been stapling cards to every single take-out order that goes out.

One statement from Uber Eats the week of January 4 said for 79 sales, the restaurant paid $686 to Uber Eats, that’s almost a quarter of their pre-tax earnings.

CBS 2 asked Uber Eats for a breakdown of where their fees go and asked the company to justify why their percentage is so high while businesses are still relying on take-out orders during the pandemic. The company has yet to respond.

Click here for updates on this story

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Previous articleCops Apologize After Manhandling, Choking Black Teen Girl Over Bike [VIDEO]
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

News About Denzel Washington

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’s’ Corey Hawkins: ‘Sometimes its Fun to Play the Villain’ | WATCH

JillMunroe -

Denzel Washington’s Thoughts On Destiny & Sidney Poitier (Watch)

JillMunroe -
juanita hubbard on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Denzel Washington Surprised by Chicago Woman from his 2017 Viral Video (Watch)

EURPublisher01 -
Will Smith - Denzel Washington - Getty

2022 SAG Awards Nominations Include Denzel, Will & Jennifer – Complete List of Nominees | VIDEO

Denzel Washington Was Concerned About Chadwick Boseman’s Health During Filming

Denzel Washington - Ellen Pompeo (Getty)

Denzel Washington Addresses That Grey’s Anatomy ‘Going Ham’ Incident with Ellen Pompeo

Michael B. Jordan On What He’s Learned About Love ‘A Journal For Jordan’ | Watch

An emotional Denzel Washington on Late Show with Stephen Colbert (screenshot)

Denzel Washington Breaks Down While Discussing His Late Mother | WATCH

Dana Canedy & Denzel Washington

Denzel Washington Learns What A ‘Boy Bye’ Playlist is | Watch

Damson Idris - Denzel Washington - YouTube

‘Dancin’ Idris?’ Denzel is Hilariously Clueless As to Who Damson Idris is | WATCH

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Firestorm! – Denzel and Ellen Pompao’s Heated Confrontation on Set

Frances McDormand on Starring with Denzel Washington in ‘Tragedy of Macbeth’: ‘I Can’t Believe We Did This’

Denzel Washington Reveals ‘What God Wants Me To Do’

The Tragedy of Macbeth

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ Trailer With Denzel Washington & Frances McDormand! | WATCH

Loretta Devine is ‘Uncensored’ About Racism and the Academy Awards | WATCH

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO