Wednesday, February 16, 2022
NYC Pastor Sentenced to 23 Years In Prison After Hacking Wife to Death with Machete

By Ny MaGee
Victor Mateo & Margaret Clancy / Twitter

*A former New York City pastor has been sentenced to 23 years in prison for hacking his wife to death with a machete in front of their two young grandchildren. 

Victor Mateo, 65, is the former pastor at the Christian Congregation The Redeemer Church in the Bronx. On Thursday, Judge Margaret Clancy of Bronx Supreme Court sentenced him to 23 years in a New York State prison for running over 58-year-old Noelia Mateo multiple times in front of her home in 2019. He then repeatedly stabbed her with a machete, as reported by Law and Crime

“The defendant not only took the life of a Bronx grandmother but also inflicted a possible lifetime of trauma to her grandchildren who were witnesses to this horrific crime,” Bronx District Attorney Clark said in a release. “The defendant and the victim had been estranged for approximately a month before he killed her. He pleaded guilty to first-degree Manslaughter in November.”

Here’s more from Black Enterprise

Mateo and his wife had been estranged for about a month, when on the morning of Oct. 3, 2019, he parked outside of his wife’s apartment in the Throgs Neck neighborhood of the Bronx and waited.

Noelia came outside around 7 a.m. with her two grandchildren to drive them to school. When the three reached Mateo’s vehicle, the former pastor hit the gas and “struck her with his vehicle.” Noelia then hid under her car to avoid Mateo, who got out of his car and into his wife’s car, running over her several times.

Mateo then got out of his wife’s car and got a machete from his car then “hacked her with a machete” multiple times while the two grandchildren watched in horror.

Mateo was charged with murder, as well as second-degree murder, criminal possession of a weapon, and endangering the welfare of a child, but those charges were dropped per a plea agreement, according to the report. 

Mateo will have five years of post-release supervision and will be prohibited from contacting the grandchildren who witnessed him kill their grandmother. 

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

