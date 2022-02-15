Tuesday, February 15, 2022
HomeEntertainment
Entertainment

Channing Tatum on How the Death of His DOG Inspired His Latest Film | WATC

By JillMunroe
0

*Channing Tatum’s latest film, “Dog, was inspired by his relationship with a four-legged friend.

“Dog” is the story of two former Army Rangers who are linked up against their wishes for a life-changing road trip. Tatum stars as Briggs, a man recovering from a brain injury who receives an assignment to escort an unruly and anxious Belgian Malinois named Lulu to her former handler’s funeral. Along the way, things go awry in the craziest ways possible.

The film marks Tatum’s directorial debut alongside his long-time collaborator Reid Carolin – who also wrote the screenplay. Tatum and Reid discussed how the death of Tatum’s dog was the inspiration for the film and how the two worked as co-directors on the project.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Kanye West Drops Kid Cudi From ‘Donda 2’ Album Amid Pete Davidson Feud

dog
Channing Tatum stars as Briggs and Lulu the Belgian Malinois in DOG – A Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures film Photo credit: Hilary Bronwyn Gayle/SMPSP © 2022 Metro Goldwyn-Mayer

“Reid and I have known each other about 15 or 16 years,” said Tatum. “Since we met, we have talked about movies. We had a love for it, and I’ve learned a lot from him through the years, and like five years in, we started thinking about creating on a higher level to direct and tell our own stories. We were looking for something to direct for a really long time. We both love animals. I lost my puppy Lola of 11 years; Reid was there when I got her at six weeks old. It was a pretty painful and profound experience. Especially, at that time in my life. And we thought, maybe there’s a story here, so we went on that journey trying to figure that out.”

Another source of inspiration for Tatum is having a girl dog as his co-star. “The idea of having this really masculine guy – almost toxic masculinity – and a hyper-solider type of guy that has a girl dog that is tougher than he is…”

dog
Channing Tatum stars as Briggs and Luke Forbes as Jones in DOG – A Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures film. Photo credit: Hilary Bronwyn Gayle/SMPSP © 2022 Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures Inc.

For Tatum and Carolin, the documentary the pair produced for HBO in 2017 called “War Dog: A Soldier’s Best Friend” also provided a building block. While filming, they got to know many people in the Army Rangers community who work in Special Operations with their dogs. There are several movies about the military, but those have been primarily focused on action and combat. The two realized there were many more stories to tell.

As this is Tatum’s first foray into directing a feature film, and with best pal Reid at his side, we wanted to know how that division of labor transfers. But Reid said there isn’t one. They work together on every aspect.

dog
Producer Gregory Jacobs, 1st AD Christopher Bryson, actor/director Channing Tatum, producer Brett Rodriguez and Director Reid Carolin on the set of their film DOG. A Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures film Photo credit: Hilary Bronwyn Gayle/SMPSP © 2022 Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures Inc.

“We don’t legislate it. It’s more like we’re trying to think from one brain,” said Reid. “Channing describes it as a semi-controlled avalanche. When you’ve known someone as long as we have, it’s like working with your family or your brother. You figure it out as you go. The good thing is we know each other so well we can navigate problems through instinct. Like one mind.”

MGM pictures “Dog” also features Jane Adams, Kevin Nash, Q’orianka Kilcher, Ethan Suplee, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Nicole LaLiberté, Luke Forbes, and Ronnie Gene Blevins.

It arrives in theatres on February 18.

Previous articleBreakout Photographer, Jaimie Milner Captures 40 Remarkable Black Men in One Of a Kind Book
Next articleDr. Dre Reveals NFL Made ‘Minor Changes’ to Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show [VIDEO]
JillMunroe

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

News About Denzel Washington

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’s’ Corey Hawkins: ‘Sometimes its Fun to Play the Villain’ | WATCH

JillMunroe -

Denzel Washington’s Thoughts On Destiny & Sidney Poitier (Watch)

JillMunroe -
juanita hubbard on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Denzel Washington Surprised by Chicago Woman from his 2017 Viral Video (Watch)

EURPublisher01 -
Will Smith - Denzel Washington - Getty

2022 SAG Awards Nominations Include Denzel, Will & Jennifer – Complete List of Nominees | VIDEO

Denzel Washington Was Concerned About Chadwick Boseman’s Health During Filming

Denzel Washington - Ellen Pompeo (Getty)

Denzel Washington Addresses That Grey’s Anatomy ‘Going Ham’ Incident with Ellen Pompeo

Michael B. Jordan On What He’s Learned About Love ‘A Journal For Jordan’ | Watch

An emotional Denzel Washington on Late Show with Stephen Colbert (screenshot)

Denzel Washington Breaks Down While Discussing His Late Mother | WATCH

Dana Canedy & Denzel Washington

Denzel Washington Learns What A ‘Boy Bye’ Playlist is | Watch

Damson Idris - Denzel Washington - YouTube

‘Dancin’ Idris?’ Denzel is Hilariously Clueless As to Who Damson Idris is | WATCH

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Firestorm! – Denzel and Ellen Pompao’s Heated Confrontation on Set

Frances McDormand on Starring with Denzel Washington in ‘Tragedy of Macbeth’: ‘I Can’t Believe We Did This’

Denzel Washington Reveals ‘What God Wants Me To Do’

The Tragedy of Macbeth

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ Trailer With Denzel Washington & Frances McDormand! | WATCH

Loretta Devine is ‘Uncensored’ About Racism and the Academy Awards | WATCH

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO