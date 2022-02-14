Monday, February 14, 2022
HomeNews
News

Robert Griffin III Defends Dolphins Head Coach Mike McDaniel Amid Hype About His Racial Identity

By Ny MaGee
0

Mike McDaniel and his family

*Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III has come to the defense of newly hired Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel amid the hype surrounding his racial background. 

Coach McDaniel is a biracial male who has a phenotype of a caucasian man but he identifies as a “human being”.

McDaniel’s mother is White and his father is Back. Inquiring minds want to know if his father is BLACK-Black or a White-passing biracial?

Some folks are convinced that McDaniels has identified as a white man all his life… up until he landed with coaching job with Miami. Now he identifies as “human” to avoid upsetting those who still subscribe to the one-drop rule and want to classify him a Black. 

McDaniel has been receiving backlash over the comments he made last week about his racial identity during his introductory press conference in Miami. Check out the Twitter clip below.

READ MORE: Byron Allen Could Make History as NFL’s First Black Owner

During the press conference, Coach McDaniel was asked about the conversations surrounding his racial identity.

“It’s been very odd to tell you the truth,” he said during his introductory press conference. “This idea of identifying as something. I think people identify me as something, but I identify as a human being. My dad’s Black, so whatever you want to call it … I know there’s a lot of people with a shared experience.”

McDaniel acknowledged that he hasn’t experienced racism directly, but because his parents have, he said he can “identify with other people’s problems.” 

“It’s weird that it comes up because I’ve just tried to be a good person. I think my background opens my eyes a little bit,” he said. “I don’t have any real experience with racism because … I don’t know … I know my mom experienced it when she married my dad. I know my dad experienced it. It’s in my family. But, I guess that makes me a human being that can identify with other people’s problems.”

Amid the backlash, former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III — who is reportedly on his second interracial marriage and has biracial children — was quick to defend McDaniel. 

”Mike McDaniel is a mad genius plain and simple,” Griffin tweeted. “Knows the game. Grew up in it. He is thoughtful & will let that show to his players & the media. He also hates being used as a political ploy for the NFL’s diversity issues just because his Dad is Black.”

”I have known Mike McDaniel for 10 years. Known his Dad is black for 10 years. Have talked with him about it,” he continued. “Let the man Coach and stop forcing things on him that he doesn’t want. He understands racism and also understands that he didn’t have to face it because of his appearance.”

One Twitter user said in response to Griffin’s tweet: “I agree that you can’t ask a guy whose been “passing” his whole life to all the sudden be a “minority representative.” It’s clear that he’s never had to to it, so he’s gonna fumble that ball everytime when it’s handed to him.”

McDaniels replaces ex-Dolphins coach Brian Flores, who is suing the NFL, the Dolphins, Broncos and Giants, alleging racist practices during the hiring process for coaches.

Previous articleWhoopi Goldberg Returns to ‘The View’ After Suspension for ‘Tough Conversations’ | WATCH
Next articleLet’s Talk Mary J. Blige’s Crystal-embellished Bodysuit! – PHOTOS
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

News About Denzel Washington

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’s’ Corey Hawkins: ‘Sometimes its Fun to Play the Villain’ | WATCH

JillMunroe -

Denzel Washington’s Thoughts On Destiny & Sidney Poitier (Watch)

JillMunroe -
juanita hubbard on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Denzel Washington Surprised by Chicago Woman from his 2017 Viral Video (Watch)

EURPublisher01 -
Will Smith - Denzel Washington - Getty

2022 SAG Awards Nominations Include Denzel, Will & Jennifer – Complete List of Nominees | VIDEO

Denzel Washington Was Concerned About Chadwick Boseman’s Health During Filming

Denzel Washington - Ellen Pompeo (Getty)

Denzel Washington Addresses That Grey’s Anatomy ‘Going Ham’ Incident with Ellen Pompeo

Michael B. Jordan On What He’s Learned About Love ‘A Journal For Jordan’ | Watch

An emotional Denzel Washington on Late Show with Stephen Colbert (screenshot)

Denzel Washington Breaks Down While Discussing His Late Mother | WATCH

Dana Canedy & Denzel Washington

Denzel Washington Learns What A ‘Boy Bye’ Playlist is | Watch

Damson Idris - Denzel Washington - YouTube

‘Dancin’ Idris?’ Denzel is Hilariously Clueless As to Who Damson Idris is | WATCH

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Firestorm! – Denzel and Ellen Pompao’s Heated Confrontation on Set

Frances McDormand on Starring with Denzel Washington in ‘Tragedy of Macbeth’: ‘I Can’t Believe We Did This’

Denzel Washington Reveals ‘What God Wants Me To Do’

The Tragedy of Macbeth

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ Trailer With Denzel Washington & Frances McDormand! | WATCH

Loretta Devine is ‘Uncensored’ About Racism and the Academy Awards | WATCH

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO