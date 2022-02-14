Monday, February 14, 2022
New Comer Jabari Banks Talks Fresh Prince of ‘Bel-Air’ Role | Watch

By L.Marie
0

Super Bowl Sunday wasn’t the only big event yesterday!

The highly-anticipated reboot of the “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” titled “Bel-Air” premiered on NBC’s Peacock. “Bel Air” tells the story we all know – a kid from Philly moves to one of the most prestigious neighborhoods in Los Angeles. But do we really know the story? “Bel Air” takes a different approach than its predecessor which was a 30-minute sitcom. This newly reimagined version is an hour-long drama that digs deeper into the backstory of the main character.  

We sat down with newcomer and star of the show Jabari Banks, who plays Will Smith.

bel air
Jordan L. Jones & Jabari Banks in ‘Bel-Air’ (Photo by Peacock/Peacock – ©)

“If we brought “Fresh Prince” back and we did it as a sitcom, then it’s like you can’t capture that. In the ’90s they captured lighting in a bottle,” said Banks. “One little fight in Philly in 2022 isn’t just one little fight. So what does that look like nowadays with gun violence going on in the city?”

Both new and old fans will experience this story in a fresh way. For fans of the original, you’ll get to see the experiences the character Will (Banks) went through living in west Philadelphia instead of just going off of your own imagination. This reboot has a bit more grit so get ready for this show to be your new favorite TV drama. 

be air
Olly Sholotan & Jabari Banks in ‘Bel-Air’ (Photo by Peacock/Evans Vestal Ward/Peacock – ©)

But like any drama, you still have comic relief, relatable moments, and relatable characters. There will be a new generation that’s able to see themselves in Will, Hillary, Ashley, and even Carlton. What this version holds true like the original is showing the different types of the Black experience.

“We’re all (the cast) doing our thing and so that’s going to reach a lot of young people. And a lot of different audiences within those young people,” said Banks.  

Check out “Bel-Air” streaming Sundays on Peacock.

L.Marie

