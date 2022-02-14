Monday, February 14, 2022
HomeStyleFashion
Entertainment

Let’s Talk Mary J. Blige’s Crystal-embellished Bodysuit! – PHOTOS

By Fisher Jack
0

Mary J Blige (SB)
Mary J. Blige performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, February 13, in Inglewood, California. – Lynne Sladky/AP

*(Oscar Holland/CNN) — Mary J. Blige dazzled fans at the Super Bowl on Sunday evening, taking the stage in a bodysuit embellished with 10,000 Swarovski crystals.

The R&B singer performed her 2001 hits “Family Affair” and “No More Drama” wearing the white and silver outfit, as the SoFi Stadium was transformed into a California house party for a hip-hop-themed halftime show.

The look, complete with matching gloves and thigh-high boots, was custom-made by Norwegian fashion designer Peter Dundas. It featured a long-sleeve crop top with lace detailing, and was later accessorized with a silver fedora hat, which Blige wore to close the show alongside fellow performers Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent, Eminem and Kendrick Lamar.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Black Excellence in Business, Sports and Entertainment Take Center Stage in Super Bowl LVI

Mary J Blige (SB) - Getty for CNN
Mary J. Blige performed her hits “Family Affair” and “No More Drama.” – Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Dundas, who was creative director for Italian brand Roberto Cavalli before launching his own eponymous label in 2017, used laser-cut mirror embellishments, pearl beadwork and crystals to create a sparkling animal-print effect.

Speaking to Women’s Wear Daily, Dundas said the outfit made Blige look like a “snow leopard.”

“I thought (the mirrors) worked really well with Mary because she pulls so much on your heartstrings with singing about things that you kind of identify with yourself,” he told the fashion publication. “She almost becomes a reflection of the audience as well.”

Mary J Blige (SB)
The singer returned wearing a fedora to close the show alongside other performers, including Eminem, Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg. – Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP

Often dubbed the “Queen of Hip-Hop Soul,” Blige not only won praise for her performance but for her outfit — and her boots, in particular — on social media, with several fans declaring that she had “won” the Super Bowl.

“Mary J Blige’s outfit and hair is absolutely everything I am obsessed,” wrote one Twitter user, while another tweeted: “Mary J. Blige should have her own line of thigh boots at this point.”

Shortly after the performance, Dundas’ label announced that a virtual version of the outfit is being made available as a non-fungible token, or NFT, via the digital fashion platform DressX. Selling alongside a virtual replica of what she’ll wear to the afterparties, as well as the designer’s original sketches, the digital garments will allow fans to “participate and see themselves in the looks,” Dundas said in a press release.

Mary J Blige (SB)
Mary J. Blige performs Sunday during the Super Bowl halftime show at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. – Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

DressX founders Daria Shapovalova and Natalia Modenova said in a press statement that buyers can “try on the performance looks in augmented reality anytime and anywhere in the world — something that could almost never be achieved in the physical world.”

This is not Dundas’ first time dressing the star for a major appearance, having designed the shimmery gold gown she wore to last year’s Met Gala. Nor is it his first Super Bowl creation: He also custom-made the crystal-adorned red outfit from Shakira’s halftime performance in 2020.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Previous articleRobert Griffin III Defends Dolphins Head Coach Mike McDaniel Amid Hype About His Racial Identity
Next articleBlack Federal Judge Condemns Ketanji Brown Jackson as Possible Pick for Supreme Court
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

News About Denzel Washington

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’s’ Corey Hawkins: ‘Sometimes its Fun to Play the Villain’ | WATCH

JillMunroe -

Denzel Washington’s Thoughts On Destiny & Sidney Poitier (Watch)

JillMunroe -
juanita hubbard on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Denzel Washington Surprised by Chicago Woman from his 2017 Viral Video (Watch)

EURPublisher01 -
Will Smith - Denzel Washington - Getty

2022 SAG Awards Nominations Include Denzel, Will & Jennifer – Complete List of Nominees | VIDEO

Denzel Washington Was Concerned About Chadwick Boseman’s Health During Filming

Denzel Washington - Ellen Pompeo (Getty)

Denzel Washington Addresses That Grey’s Anatomy ‘Going Ham’ Incident with Ellen Pompeo

Michael B. Jordan On What He’s Learned About Love ‘A Journal For Jordan’ | Watch

An emotional Denzel Washington on Late Show with Stephen Colbert (screenshot)

Denzel Washington Breaks Down While Discussing His Late Mother | WATCH

Dana Canedy & Denzel Washington

Denzel Washington Learns What A ‘Boy Bye’ Playlist is | Watch

Damson Idris - Denzel Washington - YouTube

‘Dancin’ Idris?’ Denzel is Hilariously Clueless As to Who Damson Idris is | WATCH

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Firestorm! – Denzel and Ellen Pompao’s Heated Confrontation on Set

Frances McDormand on Starring with Denzel Washington in ‘Tragedy of Macbeth’: ‘I Can’t Believe We Did This’

Denzel Washington Reveals ‘What God Wants Me To Do’

The Tragedy of Macbeth

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ Trailer With Denzel Washington & Frances McDormand! | WATCH

Loretta Devine is ‘Uncensored’ About Racism and the Academy Awards | WATCH

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO