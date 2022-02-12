Super Bowl Week in Los Angeles – The Sports Power Brunch Celebrating the Most Powerful Women in Sports | WATCH

*The 3rd Annual Sports Power Brunch, presented by Champion, kicked off Super Bowl Week in Los Angeles. It was an epic, star-studded celebration of the most powerful women in sports held at the Beverly Wilshire.

Created by LaTonya Story, the event honors leading women in sports who have made an indelible mark in the sports industry. This event is held every year at each Super Bowl host city. This year, the Los Angeles Rams are not only in the Super Bowl, but also making Los Angeles proud as people from all over the world descend on the city to celebrate sporting.

*This year, the 2022 Sports Power Brunch honored Vanessa Bryant, President of Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation with the ‘Be Your Own Champion Award’, Terri Hines, Executive Vice President, Communications at FOX Sports with the ‘Power of Spirit Award’, Denise White, CEO & Founder of EAG Sports Management with the ‘She-Mogul Award’ and Natalie White, Senior Vice President of the Los Angeles Sparks with the ‘Trailblazer Award’.

EURweb chatted with Terri Hines, on the red carpet, and she said she is “so full and filled with love and gratitude. I am so honored that LaTonya chose me to be part of this special day and I am even more honored to be in the company of such fantastic women who are doing their thing in sports.”

EURweb also talked to Denise White about Ryan Flores and the racial discrimination lawsuit he has filed against the NFL and the lack of diversity in coaching and ownership in the NFL. Denise said “I do think there is a lack of diversity and I do think the NFL has something that they need to do about it. I’ve been working twenty-five years with NFL athletes and the lack of diversity, just in coaching because I can go down the list in lack of diversity, it goes all the way down the list, but in coaching, we need to move forward. This is 2022 and it really starts with the owners and who owns the teams. Someone needs to sit down with the owners and make sure they are giving everyone an equal opportunity.”

Vanessa Bryant received the “Be Your Own Champion Award” for her leadership through the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation. The organization was founded to create a positive impact for underserved child athletes, in honor of her husband and daughter Gianna “Gigi” Bryant, who died in the helicopter crash that also killed seven others in 2020.

In her acceptance speech, Vanessa Bryant said “I want to provide young girls with opportunities to showcase their talents and to dominate their fields. It was important to Kobe, exemplified by Gigi and it is something that Natalia, Bianka, Capri and I will always fight for,” said Bryant.

“As a mother of four strong girls, I care deeply about not only leveling the playing field for girls, but elevating it. That’s why in our camps, the girls and boys run drills together. They play on the same team together,” said Bryant.

Honoring and celebrating women; this is what the Sports Power Brunch is all about. EURweb talked to LaTonya Story about the brainchild behind this event and she said “I really started by doing an event honoring women who I admired and it was such a blessing. It started catching on. Keep in mind, with the Super Bowl, there are a lot of celebrities and events are hard to get in. I wanted to create an affordable event for women to come in, to be highlighted and to commune together.” LaTonya Story has achieved that and so much more!