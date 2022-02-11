AAFCA Teams with Walmart for Social Justice Short Film Competition

*(Los Angeles) – The African American Film Critics Association (AAFCA) is calling for original film shorts exploring themes of environmental justice and the impact on communities of color from emerging creatives for its second annual AAFCA Social Justice Short Film Competition sponsored by Walmart.

The theme for this year’s competition will focus on short films that address the impact of environmental injustices and inequities impacting communities of color through content that amplify and raise awareness of wide-ranging issues that include climate change, pollution, food instability and more. Selected films will examine these conditions and offer solutions on both a macro and micro scale while also demonstrating how the art of filmmaking plays an integral role in promoting social change.

Submissions for the AAFCA Social Justice Short Film Competition are due Monday, February 28, 2022. Three winners will be selected to receive a consultation with a key entertainment executive, a premiere of their film short on AAFCA’s Facebook and YouTube Channels and a one-year membership to Film Independent, plus a cash prize. Additionally, the grand prize winner will receive an opportunity to meet with Walmart leadership. A judging panel composed of select AAFCA members, film executives and Walmart executives, will vet the top ten finalists based on Story, Creativity, Technical Merit, Entertainment Value and Adherence to Content Theme.

“We look forward to hearing from a variety of creative voices on how society can better address its many environmental issues,” says AAFCA president Gil Robertson. “Short films function as an important ‘testing ground’ for emerging filmmakers, which is why AAFCA, along with our sponsor Walmart are thrilled to help introduce and amplify next-gen talent through our various platforms and expansive social networks. It is always an honor to help launch next-gen filmmakers who have an eye for making a larger social impact even as they nurture their own gifts.”

For more information on AAFCA’s 2nd Annual Social Justice Short Film Competition – Black History Month, please visit www.aafca.com.

source: AAFCA