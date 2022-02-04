Friday, February 4, 2022
HomeNews
News

Thandiwe Newton Apologizes to ‘Darker-Skinned Actresses’

By Ny MaGee
0

Thandiwe Newton (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Gotham Film & Media Institute)

*While promoting her new film “God’s Country,” actress Thandie Newton apologized to dark-skin Black women for not representing them.

As reported by Sky News, Newton said her role in the film allowed her to heal as a black woman. “God’s Country” was adapted from a short story by James Lee Burke – but the lead character has been switched from an older white man into a Black woman.

Per the report, Newton plays a grieving professor who confronts two white hunters on her property. She was hesitant to take on the role because of colorism issues — believing she wasn’t “dark-skinned” enough for the role.

“My internalized prejudice was stopping me from feeling like I could play this role when it’s precisely that prejudice that I’ve received,” she said.

READ MORE: Thandie Newton, Chiwetel Ejiofor Sign Open Letter Urging Black Britons to Get COVID-19 Vaccine

“Doesn’t matter that it’s from African-American women more than anyone else, doesn’t matter. I received prejudice. Anyone who’s received oppression and prejudice feels this character.”

Getting emotional, Newton added that she “wanted to apologise every day to darker-skinned actresses”.

“To say, ‘I’m sorry that I’m the one chosen. My mama looks like you. My mom looks like you’,” she said.

“It’s been very painful to have women look like my mom feel like I’m not representing them. That I’m taking from them. Taking their men, taking their work, taking their truth. I didn’t mean to.”

Meanwhile, here’s what Deadline reports about the film:

Julian Higgins’ feature directorial debut is based on Winter’s Light, a short story by James Lee Burke that he previously adapted into a 2015 short of the same name. It’s a character-driven thriller centered on Sandra Guidry (Newton), a professor living and working in a rural college town who is grieving her recently-deceased mother. On the day of the burial, Sandra discovers a mysterious red truck parked in her driveway, soon learning that it belongs to a pair of local hunters seeking to enter the forest behind her house.

“God’s Country” marks the first project for Newton where she is using her birth name Thandiwe

“I got to change it back, which actually is probably more powerful,” she said. “So I’m glad that they robbed it for a brief, brief couple of decades.

“And I love the fact that it’s God’s Country that is the first project that has my name, you know. Honestly, I was like, this is my last movie… I don’t need to say anything else, really.”

“God’s Country” film made its world premiere at the virtual Sundance Film Festival this Sunday, January 23. Watch a clip from the film below.

Previous articleTexas Parent Says Michelle Obama’s Biography Makes White Girls Feel ‘Ashamed’
Next articleKanye Says Daughter North is on TikTok Against His Will – Kim K Responds
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

News About Denzel Washington

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’s’ Corey Hawkins: ‘Sometimes its Fun to Play the Villain’ | WATCH

JillMunroe -

Denzel Washington’s Thoughts On Destiny & Sidney Poitier (Watch)

JillMunroe -
juanita hubbard on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Denzel Washington Surprised by Chicago Woman from his 2017 Viral Video (Watch)

EURPublisher01 -
Will Smith - Denzel Washington - Getty

2022 SAG Awards Nominations Include Denzel, Will & Jennifer – Complete List of Nominees | VIDEO

Denzel Washington Was Concerned About Chadwick Boseman’s Health During Filming

Denzel Washington - Ellen Pompeo (Getty)

Denzel Washington Addresses That Grey’s Anatomy ‘Going Ham’ Incident with Ellen Pompeo

Michael B. Jordan On What He’s Learned About Love ‘A Journal For Jordan’ | Watch

An emotional Denzel Washington on Late Show with Stephen Colbert (screenshot)

Denzel Washington Breaks Down While Discussing His Late Mother | WATCH

Dana Canedy & Denzel Washington

Denzel Washington Learns What A ‘Boy Bye’ Playlist is | Watch

Damson Idris - Denzel Washington - YouTube

‘Dancin’ Idris?’ Denzel is Hilariously Clueless As to Who Damson Idris is | WATCH

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Firestorm! – Denzel and Ellen Pompao’s Heated Confrontation on Set

Frances McDormand on Starring with Denzel Washington in ‘Tragedy of Macbeth’: ‘I Can’t Believe We Did This’

Denzel Washington Reveals ‘What God Wants Me To Do’

The Tragedy of Macbeth

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ Trailer With Denzel Washington & Frances McDormand! | WATCH

Loretta Devine is ‘Uncensored’ About Racism and the Academy Awards | WATCH

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO