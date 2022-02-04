Friday, February 4, 2022
Kierra Sheard Explains Why She Keeps Female Friends Away From Her Husband

By Ny MaGee
Kierra Sheard Kelly and husband via Instagram

*Gospel singer Kierra Sheard-Kelly doesn’t allow her female friends to spend the night at her home so that her husband isn’t tempted to have sex with them.

“My momma has already told me don’t have too many people around your house … I don’t care how good you trust them or whatever it is, I’m very mindful and careful. I would buy a friend a hotel room before I let them stay at my house,” she tells Page Six.

Per the report, Sheard married landscaper Jordan Kelly in 2020, and she wants all her female pals to know that she’s not “sharing” him. 

“Am I supposed to let them into my home? Because we as believers, we believe that what we have we are supposed to share with others, but I’m not sharing my man,” she told Page Six. “Since I’m not sharing my man, I have to be cautious with everything else that I share as far as with him being there too.”

“I think it’s such a thing as boundaries. Some friends don’t know that balance and can’t understand the balance,” she added.

Meanwhile, Sheard is set to appear in Lifetime’s “Line Sisters,” on Lifetime. 

Per the network, “Line Sisters” follows four sorority sisters- Valerie (LeToya Luckett), Cassandra (Kierra Sheard-Kelly), Simona (Ta’Rhonda Jones) and Dominique (Drew Sidora) – as they reunite at a Black Greek Weekend celebration held on the Outer Banks of North Carolina. Having pledged the Alpha Beta Omega Sorority, Inc., they share more than the bonds of sisterhood, after the mysterious death of the dean of pledges 15 years prior. But the past comes knocking on their door as they arrive to the island and strange and inexplicable things begin to happen to each one of them, threatening to unearth the deadly secret that may tear them apart.

“Line Sisters” is produced by Big Dreams Entertainment in association with Undaunted Content for Lifetime and is executive produced by D’Angela Proctor and Leslie Greif. Tailiah Breon directs from a script written by Jasmine S. Greene and Scott Mullen.

The movie airs Feb. 12 at 8 p.m. on Lifetime.

Check out the trailer below. 

