Got ’em! Four Men Charged in Fatal Overdose of Actor Michael K. Williams (Pic of Sale)

*On Wednesday federal authorities announced four men have been arrested and charged in connection to the overdose death of actor #MichaelKWilliams.

#HectorRobles, #LuisCruz, #CarlosMacci and #IrvinCartagena were arrested Tuesday and charged with narcotics conspiracy for distributing the fentanyl-laced heroin that led to Williams’ fatal overdose last September.

According to federal prosecutors, Cartagena, 39, of Brooklyn, allegedly sold the drugs to Williams. He was arrested in Puerto Rico.

Cartagena’s co-conspirators Robles, 57, Cruz, 56, and Macci, 70, all from Brooklyn, were also arrested on Tuesday in New York.

Officials claim the men were part of a drug trafficking organization operating in an apartment in the Williamsburg neighborhood of Brooklyn. The ring is said to have primarily focused on fentanyl and heroin-laced fentanyl. Cartagena, known on the streets as ‘Green Eyes,’ met up with Williams at the apartment on September 5, 2021, to allegedly sell him the fatal drugs.

Surveillance footage obtained by investigators shows Cartagena allegedly completing a hand-to-hand drug sale with Williams the day before he was found dead in his Williamsburg apartment on Sept. 6, with drugs and drug paraphernalia near his body.

Wait! There’s more. The four suspects continued to sell the deadly drugs at residential buildings in Brooklyn and Manhattan — even after learning their stash allegedly killed Williams, according to the authorities.

Would you believe that federal prosecutors revealed that undercover informants made another drug buy from the dealers the day after Williams’ body was found?

“This is a public health crisis. And it has to stop. Deadly opioids like fentanyl and heroin don’t care about who you are or what you’ve accomplished. They just feed addiction and lead to tragedy,” US Attorney Damian Williams said in a statement announcing the arrests.

“They knew they sold these drugs to Michael Williams and he died,” federal prosecutor Micah Fergenson told the judge. “They continued selling these drugs to customers knowing that might be the last thing they did.”