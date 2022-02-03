Michael Ealy Talks Critical Race Theory: ‘White Kids Are Being Taught They Are Superior’ | WATCH

*Actor Michael Ealy was a guest on SiriusXM Urban View’s “The Clay Cane Show” to promote his new Netflix series ‘The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window,’ and opened up about his thoughts on critical race theory and Black history.

The actor shared with host Clay Cane how he speaks with his children about race and said he’s made a “conscious effort” to shield his youngest child from the cultural wars that are happening in the country, and explained to his older son the importance of being taught Black history before slavery.

“There’s slavery and the civil rights movement and that’s kind of a core Black History Month. So, the unfortunate thing is, what we’re setting up is a dynamic in which white kids are being taught that they are superior. Black kids are being taught that they are inferior and that’s how it’s been,” Ealy said. “It’s not until you really become educated, and you kind of understand and you read, and you know that our history starts in Africa, not here. So, these whole conversations about critical race theory and how people don’t want critical race theory happening in schools – and I’m just like, wow, well it wasn’t that great to begin with because we didn’t start from the right place.”

During the interview, Ealy stressed the importance of teaching the history of Black people in ancient Africa along with the history of Black people in the U.S. and said“White kids are being taught they are superior. Black people start off being taught that they were oppressed.”

Ealy also said he’s currently working with his son’s school to ensure they are teaching a multifaceted curriculum of Black history, not just slavery and the civil rights movement, and said white children knowing the full history of Black people would be empowering for them as well.

source: SiriusXM Urban View’s ‘The Clay Cane Show’