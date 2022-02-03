Thursday, February 3, 2022
HomeRace/GenderBlack History
Black History

Michael Ealy Talks Critical Race Theory: ‘White Kids Are Being Taught They Are Superior’ | WATCH

By Fisher Jack
0

*Actor Michael Ealy was a guest on SiriusXM Urban View’s “The Clay Cane Show” to promote his new Netflix series ‘The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window,’ and opened up about his thoughts on critical race theory and Black history.

The actor shared with host Clay Cane how he speaks with his children about race and said he’s made a “conscious effort” to shield his youngest child from the cultural wars that are happening in the country, and explained to his older son the importance of being taught Black history before slavery.

“There’s slavery and the civil rights movement and that’s kind of a core Black History Month. So, the unfortunate thing is, what we’re setting up is a dynamic in which white kids are being taught that they are superior. Black kids are being taught that they are inferior and that’s how it’s been,” Ealy said. “It’s not until you really become educated, and you kind of understand and you read, and you know that our history starts in Africa, not here. So, these whole conversations about critical race theory and how people don’t want critical race theory happening in schools – and I’m just like, wow, well it wasn’t that great to begin with because we didn’t start from the right place.”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Taraji P. Henson to Play Shug Avery in ‘The Color Purple’ Movie Musical

Michael Ealy (screenshot)
Michael Ealy (screenshot)

During the interview, Ealy stressed the importance of teaching the history of Black people in ancient Africa along with the history of Black people in the U.S. and said“White kids are being taught they are superior. Black people start off being taught that they were oppressed.”

Ealy also said he’s currently working with his son’s school to ensure they are teaching a multifaceted curriculum of Black history, not just slavery and the civil rights movement, and said white children knowing the full history of Black people would be empowering for them as well.
source:  SiriusXM Urban View’s ‘The Clay Cane Show’

Previous article25 U.S. Cities Where Rent Is Too Damn High for a 2-bedroom Apartment
Next articleJada Pinkett Smith to Reunite With Queen Latifah in ‘The Equalizer’
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

Entertainment

Whoopi is ‘Livid’ Over ‘The View’ Suspension – Threatening to Quit – Or is She Just in Her Feelings?

Social Heat

Got ’em! Four Men Charged in Fatal Overdose of Actor Michael K. Williams (Pic of Sale)

Social Heat

Bad News: R. Kelly Tests Positive For COVID19 – Good News: It Gets Him 2-Week Extension for Appeal

Social Heat

Alicia Keys’ Reaction to Janet Jackson’s Crush Confession: ‘I Always Knew I was BAE’

Social Heat

They Won’t Listen – Michael Rainey Jr. Tells Ghost Fans He Won’t Be Coming Back: ‘The N***a Died!’⁠ | WATCH

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

News About Denzel Washington

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’s’ Corey Hawkins: ‘Sometimes its Fun to Play the Villain’ | WATCH

JillMunroe -

Denzel Washington’s Thoughts On Destiny & Sidney Poitier (Watch)

JillMunroe -
juanita hubbard on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Denzel Washington Surprised by Chicago Woman from his 2017 Viral Video (Watch)

EURPublisher01 -
Will Smith - Denzel Washington - Getty

2022 SAG Awards Nominations Include Denzel, Will & Jennifer – Complete List of Nominees | VIDEO

Denzel Washington Was Concerned About Chadwick Boseman’s Health During Filming

Denzel Washington - Ellen Pompeo (Getty)

Denzel Washington Addresses That Grey’s Anatomy ‘Going Ham’ Incident with Ellen Pompeo

Michael B. Jordan On What He’s Learned About Love ‘A Journal For Jordan’ | Watch

An emotional Denzel Washington on Late Show with Stephen Colbert (screenshot)

Denzel Washington Breaks Down While Discussing His Late Mother | WATCH

Dana Canedy & Denzel Washington

Denzel Washington Learns What A ‘Boy Bye’ Playlist is | Watch

Damson Idris - Denzel Washington - YouTube

‘Dancin’ Idris?’ Denzel is Hilariously Clueless As to Who Damson Idris is | WATCH

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Firestorm! – Denzel and Ellen Pompao’s Heated Confrontation on Set

Frances McDormand on Starring with Denzel Washington in ‘Tragedy of Macbeth’: ‘I Can’t Believe We Did This’

Denzel Washington Reveals ‘What God Wants Me To Do’

The Tragedy of Macbeth

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ Trailer With Denzel Washington & Frances McDormand! | WATCH

Loretta Devine is ‘Uncensored’ About Racism and the Academy Awards | WATCH

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO