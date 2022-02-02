Wednesday, February 2, 2022
Mathew Knowles Catches Heat After Praising Joe Jackson’s Portrayal in ‘Janet’ Doc

By Ny MaGee
Matthew Knowles (Photo by Aaron Davidson/WireImage )

*Beyoncé’s father, Mathew Knowles, is catching heat for praising how Janet Jackson’s late father, Joe Jackson, is portrayed in the singer’s new A&E documentary. 

Despite family reports of Janet and her famous siblings being abused by Joe during their childhood, Knowles took to social media to applaud Jackson for choosing to speak highly of her father.  

“The first half was dedicated to her childhood which unveiled the curtain on how much, although a strict disciplinarian, Joe Jackson loved his kids, wanted the best for them, and was an extremely smart, strategic, and effective manager, unlike the villain that mainstream media have painted,” Knowles shared in his lengthy caption.

“Janet, Randy, and Tito repeatedly said “if not for Joe, we would have not had the success,” Knowles added.

“Today’s news take is focused more on the wardrobe malfunction with Justin Timberlake, and Joe Jackson’s role as a loving Black father/manager is completely forgotten! Thank you, Janet, for stepping up and telling the true story,” Knowles added.

Meanwhile, prior to the premiere of the documentary, Jackson’s family was said to be concerned about just how much tea she would spill about Joe. 

Per AceShowbiz, a source shared with OK! Magazine that Janet’s family is “freaking out” because the singer offered unprecedented access to her life.

“Father Joe Jackson He bullied Janet and made her feel like she was nothing without him, but her siblings say they had it much worse,” the source dishes.

The source added “doing this documentary has been incredibly cathartic for her,” and “she can’t wait to shed light on her family’s deep, dark secrets.”

The 2-part “Janet” docu-series aired on January 28 and 29 on Lifetime and A&E.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

