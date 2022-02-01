Tuesday, February 1, 2022
HomeNews
News

OG Gangsta Rapper Ice-T Becomes Face Of Cheerios

By Ny MaGee
0

rapper ice-t
Ice-T / Cheerios

*Gangster rapper/actor Ice-T is now the face of Honey Nut Cheerios. 

The hip-hip icon has teamed with the cereal giant, which is owned by General Mills, on a new initiative called “Pour Your Heart Into It,” where Ice-T and the brand’s mascot Buzz Bee encourage people to improve their health.

“This stuff doesn’t have to be hard. It can be as simple as a bowl of Cheerios and a walk around the block,” Ice-T explained. “That’s why I wanted to join Buzz to share some different ways to start to get your heart pumping regularly, and help make diet and exercise a happy part of your day.”

To promote the message, limited-edition boxes of Honey Nut Cheerios’ happy heart shapes will hit shelves and in yellow-box original Cheerios, as well as its Apple Cinnamon, Chocolate and new Strawberry Banana flavors.

READ MORE: Ice-T Encourages Fans to ‘Stay Safe’ Amid Rise in Omicron COVID Cases

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cheerios (@cheerios)

“Cheerios has always been a delicious and heart-healthy choice, and our limited-edition happy heart shapes are designed to remind everyone that taking care of your heart can be fun, too,” said Kathy Dixon, senior brand experience manager for Cheerios. “This year, we’re taking it a step further with our partnership with Ice-T to inspire a change of heart around how people think about both diet and exercise. Instead of a chore, these can actually be some of the best moments in your day.”

Per press release, fans can join Coach Ice-T on Pandora as he narrates the 4-minute walking, stretching, core strengthening and dance “Pour Your Heart Into It” workouts, which are accessible via QR code on the back of the limited-edition happy heart shape boxes.

In addition to packaging and the workout series, fans will also be able to see Ice-T in TV, premium online video, digital and social advertising, and public relations efforts for Cheerios.

Previous articleFormer Miss USA Cheslie Kryst Penned Candid Essay About Aging, Pageants and Trolls
Next article‘Phat Tuesdays’ Giving The Black Community What It Needed At The Right Time (Watch)
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

Social Heat

Bad News: R. Kelly Tests Positive For COVID19 – Good News: It Gets Him 2-Week Extension for Appeal

Social Heat

Alicia Keys’ Reaction to Janet Jackson’s Crush Confession: ‘I Always Knew I was BAE’

Social Heat

They Won’t Listen – Michael Rainey Jr. Tells Ghost Fans He Won’t Be Coming Back: ‘The N***a Died!’⁠ | WATCH

Social Heat

Jesse Williams’ Ex Wants Full Custody of Kids – Says His ‘Erratic Behavior’ is Scaring Her

Social Heat

Cardi B Doing Good: She’s Covering Funeral Costs for Victims of Bronx Building Fire⁠

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

News About Denzel Washington

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’s’ Corey Hawkins: ‘Sometimes its Fun to Play the Villain’ | WATCH

JillMunroe -

Denzel Washington’s Thoughts On Destiny & Sidney Poitier (Watch)

JillMunroe -
juanita hubbard on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Denzel Washington Surprised by Chicago Woman from his 2017 Viral Video (Watch)

EURPublisher01 -
Will Smith - Denzel Washington - Getty

2022 SAG Awards Nominations Include Denzel, Will & Jennifer – Complete List of Nominees | VIDEO

Denzel Washington Was Concerned About Chadwick Boseman’s Health During Filming

Denzel Washington - Ellen Pompeo (Getty)

Denzel Washington Addresses That Grey’s Anatomy ‘Going Ham’ Incident with Ellen Pompeo

Michael B. Jordan On What He’s Learned About Love ‘A Journal For Jordan’ | Watch

An emotional Denzel Washington on Late Show with Stephen Colbert (screenshot)

Denzel Washington Breaks Down While Discussing His Late Mother | WATCH

Dana Canedy & Denzel Washington

Denzel Washington Learns What A ‘Boy Bye’ Playlist is | Watch

Damson Idris - Denzel Washington - YouTube

‘Dancin’ Idris?’ Denzel is Hilariously Clueless As to Who Damson Idris is | WATCH

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Firestorm! – Denzel and Ellen Pompao’s Heated Confrontation on Set

Frances McDormand on Starring with Denzel Washington in ‘Tragedy of Macbeth’: ‘I Can’t Believe We Did This’

Denzel Washington Reveals ‘What God Wants Me To Do’

The Tragedy of Macbeth

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ Trailer With Denzel Washington & Frances McDormand! | WATCH

Loretta Devine is ‘Uncensored’ About Racism and the Academy Awards | WATCH

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO