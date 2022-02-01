OG Gangsta Rapper Ice-T Becomes Face Of Cheerios

*Gangster rapper/actor Ice-T is now the face of Honey Nut Cheerios.

The hip-hip icon has teamed with the cereal giant, which is owned by General Mills, on a new initiative called “Pour Your Heart Into It,” where Ice-T and the brand’s mascot Buzz Bee encourage people to improve their health.

“This stuff doesn’t have to be hard. It can be as simple as a bowl of Cheerios and a walk around the block,” Ice-T explained. “That’s why I wanted to join Buzz to share some different ways to start to get your heart pumping regularly, and help make diet and exercise a happy part of your day.”

To promote the message, limited-edition boxes of Honey Nut Cheerios’ happy heart shapes will hit shelves and in yellow-box original Cheerios, as well as its Apple Cinnamon, Chocolate and new Strawberry Banana flavors.

“Cheerios has always been a delicious and heart-healthy choice, and our limited-edition happy heart shapes are designed to remind everyone that taking care of your heart can be fun, too,” said Kathy Dixon, senior brand experience manager for Cheerios. “This year, we’re taking it a step further with our partnership with Ice-T to inspire a change of heart around how people think about both diet and exercise. Instead of a chore, these can actually be some of the best moments in your day.”

Per press release, fans can join Coach Ice-T on Pandora as he narrates the 4-minute walking, stretching, core strengthening and dance “Pour Your Heart Into It” workouts, which are accessible via QR code on the back of the limited-edition happy heart shape boxes.

In addition to packaging and the workout series, fans will also be able to see Ice-T in TV, premium online video, digital and social advertising, and public relations efforts for Cheerios.