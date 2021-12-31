Ice-T Encourages Fans to ‘Stay Safe’ Amid Rise in Omicron COVID Cases

*Ice-T took to social media this week to urge his fans to use caution amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the rise in the Omicron variant.

As reported by The Blast, the rapper and “Law & Order” star tweeted: “FYI: I’ve got 5 friends fighting Covid right now… 2 in the hospital,” he stated, adding, “I know it’s been a long run…… But it’s NOT gone. Stay safe people.”

Around this time last year, Ice-T shared an update about the health status of his father-in-law Steve who contracted the virus last summer.

We previously reported… Steve had to be hospitalized in Arizona in July 2020 due to the coronavirus. Ice revealed last December that Steve is now “on Oxygen indefinitely.”

“My father-in-law ‘Coco’s dad’ was a serious ‘No Masker’ COVID hit him,” he wrote on Twitter at the time. “Pneumonia in both lungs.. 40 days in ICU close to death.. Now he’s on Oxygen indefinitely.”

Ice-T also shared a photo of his father-in-law wearing an oxygen mask, writing, “Ohhh he’s a Believer now.. #COVIDisNotAGame.”

The hip-hip icon told Jimmy Fallon last year, “Coco’s dad is a Harley Davidson-riding, no-masking type of dude,” he said. “[Coronavirus] put him on his back.”

He went on to explain that Steve had pneumonia in both lungs, and was almost put on a ventilator.

“It took him a month to make it out of the hospital,” Ice-T said. “Now he’s home, but his lungs are damaged indefinitely.”

“There are still non-believers,” he said of the public’s response to the potentially deadly coronavirus. “I’ve made it through so much in my life, I don’t want to die because of this — especially with a new daughter. I’m aware and I’m concerned and I’m cautious.”