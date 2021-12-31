Friday, December 31, 2021
Ice-T Encourages Fans to ‘Stay Safe’ Amid Rise in Omicron COVID Cases

By Ny MaGee
LAW & ORDER: SPECIAL VICTIMS UNIT  — Pictured: Ice T as Detective Odafin “Fin” Tutuola — (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

*Ice-T took to social media this week to urge his fans to use caution amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the rise in the Omicron variant.

As reported by The Blast, the rapper and “Law & Order” star tweeted: “FYI: I’ve got 5 friends fighting Covid right now… 2 in the hospital,” he stated, adding, “I know it’s been a long run…… But it’s NOT gone. Stay safe people.”

Around this time last year, Ice-T shared an update about the health status of his father-in-law Steve who contracted the virus last summer.

We previously reported… Steve had to be hospitalized in Arizona in July 2020 due to the coronavirus. Ice revealed last December that Steve is now “on Oxygen indefinitely.”

“My father-in-law ‘Coco’s dad’ was a serious ‘No Masker’ COVID hit him,” he wrote on Twitter at the time. “Pneumonia in both lungs.. 40 days in ICU close to death.. Now he’s on Oxygen indefinitely.”

Ice-T also shared a photo of his father-in-law wearing an oxygen mask, writing, “Ohhh he’s a Believer now.. #COVIDisNotAGame.”

The hip-hip icon told Jimmy Fallon last year, “Coco’s dad is a Harley Davidson-riding, no-masking type of dude,” he said. “[Coronavirus] put him on his back.”

He went on to explain that Steve had pneumonia in both lungs, and was almost put on a ventilator.

“It took him a month to make it out of the hospital,” Ice-T said. “Now he’s home, but his lungs are damaged indefinitely.”

It took his father-in-law "a month to make it out of the hospital."

“There are still non-believers,” he said of the public’s response to the potentially deadly coronavirus. “I’ve made it through so much in my life, I don’t want to die because of this — especially with a new daughter. I’m aware and I’m concerned and I’m cautious.”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

