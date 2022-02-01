Many Americans Don’t Approve of Biden Picking Black Woman for SCOTUS Vacancy: POLL

*Many Americans don’t support President Joe Biden’s commitment to replacing Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer with a Black woman.

According to a new ABC News poll conducted with Ipsos over the last two days with 510 adults, “76 percent of respondents said Biden should consider all possible nominees, while only 23 percent believe he should consider exclusively Black women for the nomination,” Mediaite writes.

Here’s more from the report:

The ABC/Ipsos poll also asked participants if they think Supreme Court justices mainly rule on the basis of the law, or on their partisan political views. Forty-three percent said justices make their rulings based upon their political views, 38 percent said it was on the basis of the law, and 18 percent said they were unsure.

Biden pledged during his 2020 campaign trail to nominate the first Black woman to the Supreme Court, if elected. He recently reaffirmed that he will keep the promise.

“The person I will nominate will be someone with extraordinary qualifications, character, experience and integrity. And that person will be the first Black woman ever nominated to the United States Supreme Court,” Biden said. “It’s long overdue in my view. I made that commitment during the campaign for president, and I will keep that commitment.”

Meanwhile, Georgetown Law School has put Ilya Shapiro, an incoming director of a research institute, on administrative leave following a series of deleted tweets about Biden naming a “lesser Black woman” to the Supreme Court instead of a more qualified man.

“Ilya Shapiro’s tweets are antithetical to the work that we do here every day to build inclusion, belonging, and respect for diversity,” Georgetown Law School Dean William Treanor wrote in a note to the law school community, according to Slate’s Mark Joseph Stern.

Insider reports that Shapiro will remain on leave amid an investigation into whether he violated the university’s policies and “expectations of professional conduct.”

Since deleting his tweets, Shapiro has apologized and noted his belief that “using identity politics in choosing Supreme Court justices is discrediting a vital institution.”

“I’m optimistic that Georgetown’s investigation will be fair, impartial, and professional, though there’s really not much to investigate,” Shapiro said in a statement about the law school’s action posted on Twitter. He added that he expected the investigation will “vindicate” him.