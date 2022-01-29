A Freaked Out Tisha Campbell was Almost A Human Trafficking Victim | WATCH

*Holy moly! One of our favorite folks, actress/singer Tisha Campbell recently found herself in a very strange situation right of some dark and dangerous looking, Hollywood production.

The incident was so harrowing and over the top, Campbell took to social media to tell her story of being on the verge of being scooped up by what she thinks are human traffickers.

As you can see in the video below, the hyped-up and emotional actress says she was leaving a building when she asked them for a number to call a taxi. As she explains in very colorful detail, she called the number and a really sketchy vehicle with two equally sketchy-looking men pulled up and the driver told her to get in.

She noticed the vehicle was dirty and busted so she told the driver she wouldn’t get in. That’s when he told her to get in the front seat. At this time, the second person in the backseat started motioning his body towards her.

Campbell went back inside to the front desk but the man who gave her the number was gone. She spoke to a woman, who informed her that the number he gave her was NOT the usual number they use for taxis.

Whoah.