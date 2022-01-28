$110K Reward for Help in Solving Killing of 16-year-old Girl Dumped on LA Freeway

*Officials in #LosAngeles are looking for answers after a Black teen girl’s lifeless body was dumped on the freeway.⁠

⁠

In the early morning of Jan. 8, the body of 16-year-old #Tioni Theus was found dumped on a busy off-ramp in L.A. The teen was last seen on Jan. 7 when she was leaving her father’s Compton home on her way to a party. #CNN U.S. reports that the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner determined Tioni died from a gunshot wound to the neck. According to the news outlet, the California Highway Patrol (CHP) is leading the investigation.⁠

⁠

During a news conference on Wednesday, CHP Assistant Chief Jesus Holguin said someone out there knows something. “There has to be an individual out there that witnessed at least a portion, if not the entirety, of this case. We know that people out there witnessed something that we can follow up on and hopefully get to the bottom of this crime as soon as possible,” said Holguin.⁠

⁠

Local leaders in the community are asking the public for any answers to help find her murderer. A $110,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Tioni’s killers has been offered; the reward was gathered together by state, county and city officials.

