Trevor Noah Calls Out Joe Rogan After Comments on Skin Tone [WATCH]

*Trevor Noah has responded to Joe Rogan’s confusion about skin tone and Black identity.

During a recent episode of the “Daily Show” (see clip above), Noah, who was born in South Africa, reacted to Rogan’s take on the term “Black.”

In case you missed it… during a recent podcast interview with conservative YouTuber Jordan Peterson, Rogan made remarks about racial identity and skin tone. At one point during the conversation, the two recalled the time author and academic Michael Eric Dyson described Peterson as a “mean, mad white man” back in 2018.

“Depending on who you ask, either you’re a voice of reason and rationality and personal responsibility, or a voice of intolerance and bigotry and anger and hateful. … What did Michael Eric Dyson call you? A mean angry white man?” Rogan said. “Hilarious. You’re not mean at all. That’s what’s dumb about that statement.”

Peterson then said it was “a lie” to call him white, because he’s actually “kind of tan” and that Dyson “is actually not Black.”

“Well, isn’t that weird? The Black and white thing is so strange because the shades are so…there’s such a spectrum of shades of people,” said Rogan.

“Unless you’re talking to someone who is, like, 100 percent African from the darkest place where they’re not wearing any clothes all day and they’ve developed all that melanin to protect themselves from the sun. Even the term Black is weird and when you use it for people that are literally my color, it becomes very strange,” he added.

Noah played the clip on his primetime news show on Wednesday.

“Oh my God! I’m not Black! I’m not Black! Joe Rogan’s right! I’m like a Caramel Mocha Frappuccino,” the host jokingly said. “This changes everything. This changes everything!”

Noah then rushed off the set as sirens rang out.

Joe Rogan and Jordan Peterson decided to share their thoughts on race and it did not go well. pic.twitter.com/jTnmk0EVC9 — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) January 27, 2022

“The police said I’m Black,” he said when the returned to the stage.“But yeah, apparently Joe Rogan really wants to know why they say ‘Black people’ if they’re not the color of a Sharpie.”

Noah then gave Rogan a brief history lesson on the term “Black.”

“Black people didn’t call themselves Black. You understand that, right?” he continued. “It’s not like Black people were like, ‘We’re Black.’ No. In Africa, we have tribes. We have cultures. Zulu. Xhosa. Baganda. Igbo. Wakandans! But then white people got there, and they were like, ‘Wow, there’s a lot of Black people here.’ … Then in America, they invented a rule that if you had one drop of Black blood in you, that makes you Black, which defined how you were treated by the government and by society. Even vampires wouldn’t bite you.”

You can check out the full “Daily Show” video up top.