Kwame Kilpatrick – Disgraced Ex-Detroit Mayor Opens New Business | WATCH

*Kwame Kilpatrick, the former Detroit mayor, has started a new business that he calls “a virtual ministry.”

“We will be everywhere,” he told Deadline Detroit. But has he forgotten that he owes the city of Detroit and the IRS more than $4.7 million, thanks to his criminal past? Is he aware his profits will directly be channeled into his debts? Well, he must be tempting fate.

“I think the citizens of the city of Detroit, especially the water department and the taxes, the IRS, and anybody else that is owed money from Kwame Kilpatrick would love to see him start a business,” observed legal analyst Charlie Langton to WWJ Radio in Detroit.

Kwame had been sentenced to 28 years in prison but only served seven years because President Donald Trump commuted his sentence. But Trump only made it possible for him to walk out of prison, not out of his debts, so he still owes the city and the IRS a substantial amount.

Kwame Kilpatrick’s problems started in the days of the “Manoogian Mansion Party” in 2002, in the fall. As is the norm during many mansion parties, Kilpatrick and his team of partygoers invited dancers to the party. Everything was going as per the plans up to the point his wife popped in at home. She allegedly physically attacked a dancer.

An investigation followed, and Michigan State Police and Michigan Attorney General Cox could not find any evidence that the party took place in the first place. Two Internal Affairs officers later claimed they were relieved of their duties in retaliation. As a result, they filed a lawsuit against the city. This made them the target of a smear campaign orchestrated by Kilpatrick’s team.

As this went on, the dancer who had been assaulted was killed. From here, things kept getting complicated and nastier for Kwame, ending with his being charged with perjury, misconduct of office, and obstruction of justice.

In 2008, he pled guilty to all of the charges and admitted he severally lied under oath as part of a plea agreement. He was sentenced…and then came Trump!