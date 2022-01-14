The Temptations Are ‘Calling Out Your Name’ with New Cut from Forthcoming Album | LISTEN!

*The Temptations, often referred to as American Music Royalty, are world-renowned superstars of entertainment, revered for their phenomenal catalog of music and prolific career. The group is celebrating its 60th Anniversary.

To mark this milestone, The Temptations’ 60th Anniversary campaign launched last summer and will run through June 2022, in a celebration befitting one of the most revered and prolific musical institutions of all time.

What’s also happening and new from the Tempts is a brand new song written by group members Otis Williams and Terry Weeks along with Victor Carstarphen. “Calling Out Your Name” is a smooth ballad that builds into something more dramatic by the end. Weeks handles the lead vocals on the number, alternating vocals with Mario Corbino.

“‘Calling’ recalls the group’s late 90s work (around the time of their #1 hit ‘Stay’), and has a cool adult soul vibe that should connect with their fans. It is the third preview of the upcoming album, and all have been absolutely solid. We can’t wait to hear the rest,” writes Chris Rizik of Soul Tracks.

Check out “Calling Out Your Name” via the player above, and let us know your thoughts. Consider it a sneak peek from their highly anticipated Temptations 60 project, which is due on January 28.

Read/learn more about the Temptations at TemptationsOfficial.com.