Friday, January 14, 2022
HomeEntertainmentMusic
Entertainment

The Temptations Are ‘Calling Out Your Name’ with New Cut from Forthcoming Album | LISTEN!

By Fisher Jack
0

*The Temptations, often referred to as American Music Royalty, are world-renowned superstars of entertainment, revered for their phenomenal catalog of music and prolific career. The group is celebrating its 60th Anniversary.

To mark this milestone, The Temptations’ 60th Anniversary campaign launched last summer and will run through June 2022, in a celebration befitting one of the most revered and prolific musical institutions of all time.

What’s also happening and new from the Tempts is a brand new song written by group members Otis Williams and Terry Weeks along with Victor Carstarphen. “Calling Out Your Name” is a smooth ballad that builds into something more dramatic by the end. Weeks handles the lead vocals on the number, alternating vocals with Mario Corbino.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Salute to A Legend: Temptations’ Otis Williams Talks 60 Years of Making Music! – EURexclusive

The Temptations - image by Jay Gilbert
The Temptations – image by Jay Gilbert

“‘Calling’ recalls the group’s late 90s work (around the time of their #1 hit ‘Stay’), and has a cool adult soul vibe that should connect with their fans. It is the third preview of the upcoming album, and all have been absolutely solid. We can’t wait to hear the rest,” writes Chris Rizik of Soul Tracks.

Check out “Calling Out Your Name” via the player above, and let us know your thoughts. Consider it a sneak peek from their highly anticipated Temptations 60 project, which is due on January 28.

Read/learn more about the Temptations at TemptationsOfficial.com.

Previous articleCostume Designer Ruth E. Carter Partners with Thrilling for Vintage Studio Services Program
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO