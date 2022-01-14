Friday, January 14, 2022
HomeNews
News

Outrage After ‘USA Today’ Article Attempts to ‘Normalize’ Pedophilia

By Ny MaGee
0

*USA Today sparked outrage on Twitter this week after the publication attempted to normalize pedophilia via an article that was originally titled, “What the public keeps getting wrong about pedophilia.”

The report, written by national correspondent Alia E. Dastagir, cites researchers who claim attraction to minors is “misunderstood”. 

“Pedophilia is viewed as among the most horrifying social ills. But scientists who study the sexual disorder say it is also among the most misunderstood,” Dastagir wrote. “When most of the public thinks of pedophilia, they assume it’s synonymous with child sexual abuse, a pervasive social problem that has exploded to crisis levels online. Researchers who study pedophilia say the term describes an attraction, not an action, and using it interchangeably with ‘abuse’ fuels misperceptions.”

USA Today promoted the piece on Twitter, and one tweet read: “When most of the public thinks of pedophilia, they assume it’s synonymous with child sexual abuse. A pedophile is an adult who is sexually attracted to children, but not all pedophiles abuse kids, and some people who sexually abuse kids are not pedophiles.”

OTHER NEWS: Kids Lose It When Surprised by Their Older Brother, Home from the Army (Watch)

Critics called out the publication for attempting to normalize pedophilia. 

“USA TODAY TRIES TO “UNDERSTAND” PEDOPHILES!!! To me (and probably anyone who has been watching) this is nothing more than the first step of trying to normalize this kind of behavior,” Donald Trump Jr.wrote.

Newsbusters’ Curtis Houck tweeted, “Ah, yes. Here we go with the liberal media celebrating and trying to normalize pedophilia. That’s right, folks. @USAToday, trying to destigmatize…grown adults having sex with little kids.”

After intense backlash, USA Today deleted the Twitter thread and said: “A previous thread did not include all information and the story it was written about is behind a paywall. We made the decision to delete the thread. The initial thread lacked the context that was within the story and we made the decision the pull down the entire thread,” the outlet tweeted. 

The article remains on the site under the new title: “The complicated research behind pedophilia.”

Previous articleGet Ready! Major Storm to Hit Parts of U.S. with Heavy Snow, Rain Over MLK Weekend
Next articleBlack Artist Creates 3D Afro Hair Library for Gaming
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO