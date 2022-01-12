Vigil Held for Victims of Bronx Apartment Fire; All 17 Identified | VIDEO

*The FDNY and NYPD released the identities of the nine adults and eight children who were killed in the Bronx apartment fire.

Also, dozens gathered in the Fordham Heights section of the Bronx on Tuesday evening to hold a vigil for the victims, who ranged in age from 2 to 50. Residents stood out in the frigid cold to remember the three young children who were part of a family that tried to make it down to safety but died in the smoke.

“Because I have kids of my own, the whole family,” Bronx resident Maria Gomez said. “The family who lost their life. It’s heartbreaking.”

“My children know people from this building in particular, and I’ve been in this community for 21 years and I see these people every day that I know them by name or not, you know, they’re family,” Bronx resident Vanessa Riddick said. “And you know, we know even more now when we see the support that the community is giving to one another.”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Amazon Wants Marshawn Lynch as Analyst for New ‘Thursday Night Football’ Show

Fire officials say a malfunctioning electric space heater sparked the blaze. Flames damaged only a small part of the 19-story structure, but smoke poured through the building after tenants fleeing the unit where the blaze began left the apartment door open behind them in their hurry to escape.

The victims are identified by name and age below:

Jabbie, Isatou

31-year-old female

Jawara, Hagi

47-year-old male

Konteh, Ousmane

2-year-old male

Janneh, Sera

27-year-old female

Toure, Seydou

12-year-old male

Mahamadou, Haouwa

5-year-old female

Dukary, Haji

49-year-old male

Dukureh, Haja

37-year-old female

Dukureh, Mustapha

12-year-old male

Dukureh, Mariam

11-year-old female

Dukureh, Fatoumata

5-year-old female

Drammeh, Fatoumata

50-year-old female

Drammeh, Foutmala

21-year-old female

Drammeh, Muhammed

12-year-old male

Drammeh, Nyumaaisha

19-year-old female

Jambang, Omar

6-year-old male

Tunkara, Fatoumata

43-year-old female