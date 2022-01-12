Wednesday, January 12, 2022
HomeEUR SectionsToday’s Video
Africa

Vigil Held for Victims of Bronx Apartment Fire; All 17 Identified | VIDEO

By EURPublisher01
0

Emergency first responders
NEW YORK, NY – JANUARY 09: Emergency first responders remain at the scene after an intense fire at a 19-story residential building that erupted in the morning on January 9, 2022 in the Bronx borough of New York City. Reports indicate over 50 people were injured. (Photo by Scott Heins/Getty Images)

*The FDNY and NYPD released the identities of the nine adults and eight children who were killed in the Bronx apartment fire.

Also, dozens gathered in the Fordham Heights section of the Bronx on Tuesday evening to hold a vigil for the victims, who ranged in age from 2 to 50. Residents stood out in the frigid cold to remember the three young children who were part of a family that tried to make it down to safety but died in the smoke.

“Because I have kids of my own, the whole family,” Bronx resident Maria Gomez said. “The family who lost their life. It’s heartbreaking.”

“My children know people from this building in particular, and I’ve been in this community for 21 years and I see these people every day that I know them by name or not, you know, they’re family,” Bronx resident Vanessa Riddick said. “And you know, we know even more now when we see the support that the community is giving to one another.”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Amazon Wants Marshawn Lynch as Analyst for New ‘Thursday Night Football’ Show

Fire officials say a malfunctioning electric space heater sparked the blaze. Flames damaged only a small part of the 19-story structure, but smoke poured through the building after tenants fleeing the unit where the blaze began left the apartment door open behind them in their hurry to escape.

A firefighter helps a victim climb out a broken window to evacuate the building. Theodore Parisienne/New York Daily News/Getty Images
UNITED STATES -January 9: (Firefighters hoisted a tower ladder to rescue people through their windows) Thirty people including several children were critically injured, with firefighters making dramatic rescues using tower ladders and ladders, after a fire broke out inside a third floor duplex apartment at 333 East 181st Street in the Bronx on Sunday January 9, 2022. 1118. Seven additional people were also injured. (Photo by Theodore Parisienne/NY Daily News via Getty Images)

The victims are identified by name and age below:

Jabbie, Isatou
31-year-old female

Jawara, Hagi
47-year-old male

Konteh, Ousmane
2-year-old male

Janneh, Sera
27-year-old female

Toure, Seydou
12-year-old male

Mahamadou, Haouwa
5-year-old female

Dukary, Haji
49-year-old male

Dukureh, Haja
37-year-old female

Dukureh, Mustapha
12-year-old male

Dukureh, Mariam
11-year-old female

Dukureh, Fatoumata
5-year-old female

Drammeh, Fatoumata
50-year-old female

Drammeh, Foutmala
21-year-old female

Drammeh, Muhammed
12-year-old male

Drammeh, Nyumaaisha
19-year-old female

Jambang, Omar
6-year-old male

Tunkara, Fatoumata
43-year-old female

Previous articleMean Mofo! Grizzlies’ Ja Morant Stares Down Young Fan Wanting High 5 | WATCH
Next articleGenetic Mutation is Reason Why Black People Are Born with Blue Eyes
EURPublisher01

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO