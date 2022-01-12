Vigil Held for Victims of Bronx Apartment Fire; All 17 Identified | VIDEO

*The FDNY and NYPD released the identities of the nine adults and eight children who were killed in the Bronx apartment fire.
Also, dozens gathered in the Fordham Heights section of the Bronx on Tuesday evening to hold a vigil for the victims, who ranged in age from 2 to 50. Residents stood out in the frigid cold to remember the three young children who were part of a family that tried to make it down to safety but died in the smoke.
“Because I have kids of my own, the whole family,” Bronx resident Maria Gomez said. “The family who lost their life. It’s heartbreaking.”
“My children know people from this building in particular, and I’ve been in this community for 21 years and I see these people every day that I know them by name or not, you know, they’re family,” Bronx resident Vanessa Riddick said. “And you know, we know even more now when we see the support that the community is giving to one another.”
Fire officials say a malfunctioning electric space heater sparked the blaze. Flames damaged only a small part of the 19-story structure, but smoke poured through the building after tenants fleeing the unit where the blaze began left the apartment door open behind them in their hurry to escape.
The victims are identified by name and age below:
Jabbie, Isatou
31-year-old female
Jawara, Hagi
47-year-old male
Konteh, Ousmane
2-year-old male
Janneh, Sera
27-year-old female
Toure, Seydou
12-year-old male
Mahamadou, Haouwa
5-year-old female
Dukary, Haji
49-year-old male
Dukureh, Haja
37-year-old female
Dukureh, Mustapha
12-year-old male
Dukureh, Mariam
11-year-old female
Dukureh, Fatoumata
5-year-old female
Drammeh, Fatoumata
50-year-old female
Drammeh, Foutmala
21-year-old female
Drammeh, Muhammed
12-year-old male
Drammeh, Nyumaaisha
19-year-old female
Jambang, Omar
6-year-old male
Tunkara, Fatoumata
43-year-old female