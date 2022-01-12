Amazon Wants Marshawn Lynch as Analyst for New ‘Thursday Night Football’ Show

*Amazon is said to be eyeing former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch to serve as a feature reporter and analyst for a new Thursday Night Football show.

According to the New York Post, the studio-type show will begin next season and see Lynch conducting interviews and reporting about the city the games are taking place in. The outlet writes: “Lynch made an appearance with Peyton and Eli Manning in September in which he mistakenly said, “What the f–k?” Lynch’s appearance was generally well received. Now, Amazon wants more of it.”

Once the deal is finalized, will you tune in to see what Marshawn Lynch is cooking up for Amazon Studios?

READ MORE: Why Marshawn Lynch Announcing First Draft Pick of Seattle Kraken has Gone Viral (Watch)

And with our first F-bomb of the evening, #ManningCast is BACK! pic.twitter.com/aJB1YQF3yH — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 26, 2021

Last year, the Beastmode Apparel founder and president rolled out a premium, crafted cannabis brand-platform called Dodi™ Blunts, that is exclusively available at retailers in The Bay area.

At the time, Lynch stated: “I’ve been around Dodi most of my life. As I learned more about the business, the financial upside, the good that could be done, and the doors it could open, I knew it was something I needed to be rockin’ with. And at the end of the day, the industry has the ability to raise up Black and Brown communities—and I intend to lift up those who I can. Plus, dodi allows me to share with the world. What gets me (and my fam) in our zone, so others can get on my level.”

Dodi™ Blunts is the latest strategic piece added to a long list of Marshawn’s ownership and private equity/joint ventures that include eSports, sports betting and collectibles, and beverages (alcoholic and non).

As with everything Lynch does, building on his passion for his Fam First Family Foundation work, there is a community-driven mission built into the Dodi™ Blunts’ DNA. To support its mission to uplift Black and Brown communities—starting with Oakland—and like communities across the country, Dodi™ Blunts partnered with the Last Prisoner Project (LPP) to help address cannabis-related criminal justice reform.