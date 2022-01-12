VIDEO: 911 Call Released in Fatal Shooting of Jason Walker by Off-Duty Sheriff’s Deputy

*North Carolina’s Fayetteville Police released the 911 call made by a Cumberland County Sheriff’s Deputy after he fatally shot 37-year-old Black man, Jason Walker, while off duty.

Deputy Jeffrey Hash said he was driving around 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 8, with his wife and daughter, when Walker suddenly ran into the street, jumped on top of his vehicle and began screaming as he pulled off the vehicle’s windshield wipers and began beating the glass with them. The deputy said he fatally shot the man, then called 911.

Listen to the call and watch video from the scene below:

Days of protests followed. On Monday, Nash was placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation.

In addition to an existing investigation by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, Fayetteville Police Chief Gina Hawkins said they’ve also requested assistance from the FBI, to determine if Walker’s rights were violated. Following days of protests the city council has also asked for the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate. Attorney Ben Crump is now representing the family.