‘Smart Guns’ to Hit US Stores This Year [VIDEO]

*Smart guns are making a comeback this year.

As reported by Gizmodo, via a Reuters, smart gun makers LodeStar Works and SmartGunz LLC, both plan to release products later this year. The LodeStar version for “first-time buyers” could cost $895.

“We finally feel like we’re at the point where … let’s go public,” LodeStar Co-Founder Gareth Glaser told Reuters. “We’re there.”

Per Gizmodo: “LodeStar’s smart handgun reportedly utilizes a fingerprint authentication system, a near field communicator chip accessible by a phone app, and a physical pin pad for instances where the tech is made unusable in wet conditions. SmartGunz meanwhile told Reuters its authentication system focuses on radio frequency identification.”

A generation ago, lawsuits led to the development of safer cars. The NRA has stood in the way of smart gun technology, but repealing gunmakers’ immunity from product liability lawsuits (PLCCA) would force them to use the technology they’ve been avoiding. https://t.co/u2FaOjlojg — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) January 12, 2022

Smith & Wesson, one of the country’s largest gun manufacturers, was first to release a smart gun prototype in 2000, but the plan was scrapped after pushback from the National Rifle Associaton and boycotts of the company’s products.

Smart guns aim to prevent unauthorized users such as children and convicted criminals from firing guns.

According to USA Today, LodeStar Works recently unveiled its 9mm smart handgun for shareholders and investors in Boise, Idaho. The company plans to launch a smart gun with RFID technology. Meanwhile, law enforcement agents are beta-testing SmartGunz LLC, products.

As reported by The Hill, every year since 2018, the numbers of mass shooting deaths, murder-suicide deaths, and children that were killed or injured from guns have gone up. LodeStar aims to change that.

“We think we can save better than 10,000 lives a year,” said Glaser.