‘Smart Guns’ to Hit US Stores This Year [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
*Smart guns are making a comeback this year. 

As reported by Gizmodo, via a Reuters, smart gun makers LodeStar Works and SmartGunz LLC, both plan to release products later this year. The LodeStar version for “first-time buyers” could cost $895.

“We finally feel like we’re at the point where … let’s go public,” LodeStar Co-Founder Gareth Glaser told Reuters. “We’re there.”

Per Gizmodo: “LodeStar’s smart handgun reportedly utilizes a fingerprint authentication system, a near field communicator chip accessible by a phone app, and a physical pin pad for instances where the tech is made unusable in wet conditions. SmartGunz meanwhile told Reuters its authentication system focuses on radio frequency identification.”

OTHER NEWS: WATCH it Happen! Pilot Pulled From Crashed Plane Seconds Before Train Obliterates It!

Smith & Wesson, one of the country’s largest gun manufacturers, was first to release a smart gun prototype in 2000, but the plan was scrapped after pushback from the National Rifle Associaton and boycotts of the company’s products.

Smart guns aim to prevent unauthorized users such as children and convicted criminals from firing guns.

According to USA Today, LodeStar Works recently unveiled its 9mm smart handgun for shareholders and investors in Boise, Idaho. The company plans to launch a smart gun with RFID technology. Meanwhile, law enforcement agents are beta-testing SmartGunz LLC, products. 

As reported by The Hill, every year since 2018, the numbers of mass shooting deaths, murder-suicide deaths, and children that were killed or injured from guns have gone up. LodeStar aims to change that. 

“We think we can save better than 10,000 lives a year,” said Glaser.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

