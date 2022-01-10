WATCH it Happen! Pilot Pulled From Crashed Plane Seconds Before Train Obliterates It!

*On Sunday (01-09-22), a small single-engine plane was struck by a speeding Metrolink train after the Cessna 172 aircraft crashed on tracks in Pacoima, California.

At around 2:09 p.m., Los Angeles Fire Department officials say the plane went down on the Metrolink Antelope Valley line train tracks nearby Whiteman Airport. The plane’s engine failed shortly after takeoff, leaving the pilot to make an emergency landing on the train tracks.

It’s reported that the only person aboard was the pilot, who was safely pulled away moments before the speeding train slammed into the plane. The pilot, whose identity has not yet been revealed, was sent to the hospital, in stable condition, to be treated for cuts and bruises sustained. Since the incident, cellphone and police bodycam footage from the crash has gone viral.

