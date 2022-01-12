Wednesday, January 12, 2022
Townhome Where Bobbi Kristina Brown Died Sold For $715K

By Ny MaGee
Bobbi Kristina and her father, singer Bobby Brown

*The Atlanta home where Bobbi Kristina Brown overdosed and died has been sold for a little over $700K.

Per Black Enterprise, the three-bedroom, four-bathroom townhouse was first listed for $599,000. It was taken off the market in 2020 and re-listed in November for $715,000.

Here’s more from the outlet:

It’s located in a 24/7 gated community, encompassing about 2,600 square feet of living space, and features a gas fireplace in the master bedroom and two guest suites with private baths. Other amenities include an elevator, covered patio, kitchen, and a two-car garage. Residents have access to private basketball courts, a pool, walking trails, an exercise facility, and green space along the city’s Chattahoochee River.

Take a look inside the property via the YouTube clip below.

Bobbi Kristina Brown (R) and Nick Gordon (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Bobbi Kristina’s mother, the late-great Whitney Houston, died on Feb. 11, 2012 at age 48 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in California just hours before she was scheduled to perform at Clive Davis’ Grammy Gala. Three years later, on July 26, 2015, Bobbi Kristina died in the Atlanta townhouse under similar circumstances as her mother. She was 22.

BK’s ex-boyfriend Nick Gordon revealed in 2016 on the “Dr. Phil” show that Bobbi Kristina’s drug use “got really bad” after her mother died. 

“It was unfortunate but at the time that’s kind of the only way we knew how to deal with what had happened,” Gordon told “Dr. Phil” host Phil McGraw.

“How does that happen to one person and then happen the second time? It was just so similar. All the sirens and all that stuff. It was horrible,” Gordon said of Whitney and Bobbi Kristina’s deaths.

“I was drinking so much at the time because I could not deal with what was happening to Krissy,” Gordon said. “It mentally broke me. That’s the lowest point in my life right there.”

Immediately after his “Dr. Phil” appearance, Gordon reportedly entered rehab for alcohol and Xanax abuse. He died from a reported heroin overdose in 2020.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

