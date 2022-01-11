Porsha Williams and Ex Brawl on ‘Family Matters’ Over His New Boo

*If you caught Sunday night’s episode of “Porsha’s Family Matters” then you witnessed Porsha Williams brawling with her ex Dennis McKinley, and her fiancè Simon Guobadia could barely make sense of it all.

Porsha and Dennis share a two-year-old daughter, Pilar Jhena, and the former couple was amicably co-parenting until her engagement to Simon in May 2021, after a month of dating.

Here’s a breakdown of Sunday’s wild episode from MadameNoire:

The brawl resulted from a heated and toxic verbal exchange between Dennis, Porsha, Porsha’s assistant Dominic and Porsha’s cousin Storm at a tequila tasting the group attended while on a “family retreat” vacation in Mexico. Things between Porsha and Dennis were tense the whole trip.

While Dennis and his mother, Mama Gina, were invited and expected on the family vacation in Mexico, Porsha’s temper flared when she found out Dennis brought a female companion with him on the trip. As discussed in last night’s episode, Porsha said learning Dennis brought a woman on the trip triggered her back to the feelings she had when he was unfaithful while she was pregnant with Pilar.

Per the report’s recap, Dennis called out Porsha’s assistant Dominic for “snitching” about him bringing a date, and that’s when things went south.

Various clips of the chaotic melee are making the rounds on social media, with fans noting that Porsha has a history of escalating situations into physical altercations and then playing the victim.

Others believe Porsha’s latest scuffle is a sign that she is not over her ex Dennis.

Meanwhile, we reported that Simon is the former husband to “Real Housewives of Atlanta” friend-of-the-show, Falynn Guobadia. Just last season, Falynn and Porsha were depicted as friends in the series. Therefore, when Simon and Porsha announced their relationship as soon as the season wrapped, the internet was set ablaze with people calling the businesswoman and former radio host a homewrecker. And Porsha understands why she has earned this title but maintains that people do not know the full story.⁠

“The optics don’t look great,” she states on her new spinoff, “Porsha’s Family Matters.”

The reality show features several of Porsha’s family members, as they detail the moment they discovered she was engaged and share their concerns with how fast the relationship has progressed.