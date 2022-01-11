Tuesday, January 11, 2022
Piers Morgan Launches New Column, Threatens Meghan Markle

By Ny MaGee
EURweb.com

*After being booted from “Good Morning Britain” last year for criticizing Meghan Markle, Piers Morgan has launched a new column titled “Uncensored” in UK tabloid The Sun.

He’s already kicking off his new job by taking jabs at Markle, his #1 obsession.

“Effectively I was censored at my previous job and told to apologise to Meghan Markle for an honestly held opinion, which obviously I wasn’t going to do,” he says. “Pushy little Princess Pinocchio tried her utmost to cancel me, and she will be in for a very unpleasant surprise when I emerge, like Lazarus, from my den.”

Morgan was ousted from GMB in March 2021, following his whiny on-air rant about Meghan and Prince Harry’s bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey. At the time, Morgan said he didn’t believe a word the former actress said about her life as a senior member of the British royal family.

READ MORE: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Share Holiday Photo Featuring Daughter Lilibet Diana

Morgan took to Twitter hours after exiting the morning show to make clear that he had no regrets about his dramatic storming off the set.

“Thinking of my late, great manager John Ferriter tonight. He’d have told me to do exactly the same thing. @GMB #TrustYourGut,” he tweeted alongside a photo of the pair together. His GMB firing came after he received backlash for slamming Markle’s claim that she struggled with mental health issues and thoughts of suicide.

“I don’t believe a word she says, Meghan Markle,” Morgan said in March on “Good Morning Britain.” “I wouldn’t believe it if she read me a weather report and that fact that she fired up this onslaught against our royal family, I think is contemptible.”

As reported by The Blast, Morgan intends to use his new column to take on his critics and the cancel culture movement. 

“The woke brigade have a narrow, humourless, draconian view, it’s a form of fascism,” he says. “I want to single-handedly lead the charge around the world to end cancel culture.”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

