Monday, January 10, 2022
HomeNews
News

Nia Long Recalls Disastrous Date with Chris Rock

By Ny MaGee
0

Chris Rock and Nia
Chris Rock and Nia Long / Twitter

*Nia Long revealed in the early 90s that she once had a disastrous date with comedian Chris Rock.

As reported by The Blast, she told TV One TV in 2018, “Dudes sending flowers, diamonds. My doorbell rings at 4 o clock in the morning, and there’s this beautiful box of diamond rings that were brought in on a private jet and delivered in the middle of the night. All that was so overwhelming for me.”

“I remember Chris Rock and I were set up on a blind date. He was on Saturday Night Live. He picked me up. We went out. We hated each other,” Long recalled. “I was like, ‘This dude is not even that f**** funny. And he’s the only dude that has ever given me a false number.”

“Yes, I did it purposely. She was kind of obnoxious,” Rock later admitted when the two appeared on “The Wendy William Show.” He stopped chasing her when Long made a comment about her side-d*ck supplier. 

READ MORE: Chris Rock Says He’s ‘Back From The Dead’ After COVID-19 Recovery

Rock said, “So, at some point in the day, I go, ‘Are you seeing anybody?’ And she says, ‘No, but I know where I need to get some d*** if I need it.’” 

Long also briefly dated comedian Chris Tucker. In an interview with AV Club, the actress revealed, “I bought myself a BMW. It was so cute. I was shooting “Friday” at the time, and Chris Tucker and I saw each other on the freeway, on the way to the set,” she said.

Long continued, “He had a busted window with a pizza box over it because he couldn’t afford to fix the window! We get to work, and he goes, ‘When I grow up, I want to be just like you.’”

When they went on another date two years later, Tucker by that point was a household name. 

“Cut to—all the money he made. Two years ago, we go out to dinner, and he picked me up in—ready?—a Phantom Rolls-Royce, which—I couldn’t even figure out how to get the damn car door opened. I said to him: ‘Oh, you want to be like me? I think the tables have turned.’”

And there you have it!

Previous articleAnderson .Paak Surprises Blue Note NY Audience & Seriously Jams with Maurice ‘Mobetta’ Brown | WATCH
Next articleValentina Orellana Peralta Mourned – Rev. Al Sharpton Officiated Open Casket Funeral | VIDEO
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO