Nia Long Recalls Disastrous Date with Chris Rock

*Nia Long revealed in the early 90s that she once had a disastrous date with comedian Chris Rock.

As reported by The Blast, she told TV One TV in 2018, “Dudes sending flowers, diamonds. My doorbell rings at 4 o clock in the morning, and there’s this beautiful box of diamond rings that were brought in on a private jet and delivered in the middle of the night. All that was so overwhelming for me.”

“I remember Chris Rock and I were set up on a blind date. He was on Saturday Night Live. He picked me up. We went out. We hated each other,” Long recalled. “I was like, ‘This dude is not even that f**** funny. And he’s the only dude that has ever given me a false number.”

“Yes, I did it purposely. She was kind of obnoxious,” Rock later admitted when the two appeared on “The Wendy William Show.” He stopped chasing her when Long made a comment about her side-d*ck supplier.

.@ChrisRock and @NiaLong went on a blind date & they absolutely hated each other. 😂 get more details Sunday at 10/9c! #Uncensored: Nia Long pic.twitter.com/DJ7wrUwemb — TV One (@tvonetv) March 5, 2018

Rock said, “So, at some point in the day, I go, ‘Are you seeing anybody?’ And she says, ‘No, but I know where I need to get some d*** if I need it.’”

Long also briefly dated comedian Chris Tucker. In an interview with AV Club, the actress revealed, “I bought myself a BMW. It was so cute. I was shooting “Friday” at the time, and Chris Tucker and I saw each other on the freeway, on the way to the set,” she said.

Long continued, “He had a busted window with a pizza box over it because he couldn’t afford to fix the window! We get to work, and he goes, ‘When I grow up, I want to be just like you.’”

When they went on another date two years later, Tucker by that point was a household name.

“Cut to—all the money he made. Two years ago, we go out to dinner, and he picked me up in—ready?—a Phantom Rolls-Royce, which—I couldn’t even figure out how to get the damn car door opened. I said to him: ‘Oh, you want to be like me? I think the tables have turned.’”

And there you have it!