The Pulse of Entertainment: Comedian/Actor Stamaur Mitchell Signs with Creative Firm Ariste House

*“I’m a stand-up comedian, actor, model, content creator…I’m a jack of all trades,” said Stamaur Mitchell, known on stage as Ayye Pap, about himself.

Ayye Pap, who recently signed with creative firm Ariste House, was explaining that his type of comedy is different from today’s comedians who are using Social Media as their stage.

“I feel like Social Media as taken the essence of what a comedian is,” he pointed out. “I’m seven years in…I’ve seen the Kings of Comedy, Bernie Mac, Martin Lawrence… and I’m glad I did, it instilled in me what comedy is. You got to hit the stage…polish your craft.”

Ayye Pap, a Prince George’s County (Maryland) native, has hit many stages perfecting his craft. Currently based in Los Angeles he has performed his stand-up show at the LA Improve, Jay Spot LA, The Comedy Store, as well as at the Howard Theatre, The Stand-up Comedy Club, and The Laugh Factory. As an actor his credits include Fox Sports’ Spencer vs. Garcia as Errol Spence, on a Amazon Prime project, and on MTV’s Ridiculousness.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Odell Beckham Jr. & Other Athletes Want Payment Via Cryptocurrency – Video Shows Why | WATCH

“When I’m on stage…telling my jokes, it’s like a high, there are no problems,” Ayye Pap said. “I want to broaden the arising. Get noticed by my peers…(comedy) producers…to know I’m not some guy on the internet. Any laughs I get, regardless…is natural.”

Ariste House is a full service firm, best known for using innovative public relations campaigns and TV/film projects. Mitchell is also a fitness enthusiast. Though he hits the stage often he too has made his imprint on Social Media resulting in 114,000 followers on Instagram, 54,000 on TikTok, and 36,000 on Twitter. www.AristeHouse.com www.StamaurMitchell.com

SYNDICATED COLUMN: Eunice Moseley, MS, MBA, MPhil has an estimated weekly readership of over ¼ million with The Pulse of Entertainment. She is also a Public Relations Strategist and Business Management Consultant at Freelance Associates, and is Promotions Director (at-large) for The Baltimore Times. www.ThePulseofEntertainment.com. EVENTS: “Uplifting Minds II” Entertainment Conference (ULMII), founded by Eunice in 1999, is into its 23rd year. Next events are coming to Baltimore Saturday April 16, 2022 presented by Security Square Mall and The Baltimore Times, and Los Angeles Saturday, November 5, 2022 via Zoom. The ULMII event is a free entertainment conference offering a Professional Industry Panel Q&A Session, a Professional Talent Showcase and National Talent Competition (vocal, songwriting, dance and acting) where aspiring artists have a chance to receive over $16,000 valued in prizes/product/services. You can log onto www.UpliftingMinds2.com for more information, or to RSVP, for Zoom Access. [email protected]

www.GoFundMe.com/Uplifting-Minds-II-Entertainment-Conference