How Pat Sajak Tried to Keep Raven-Symone ‘Alive’ on Wheel of Fortune (Watch)

*Let’s be real. A lot of us (of a particular age) had no idea what the Bee Gees were saying – with their breathy-blurry-falsetto-staccato delivery – until we got older and Googled the lyrics. Unfortunately, this cost Raven-Symone some charity money on Monday’s broadcast of “Wheel of Fortune.”

The actor, whose full name is Raven-Symoné Christina Pearman, appeared on the game show’s celebrity version to raise money for Goodwill Southern California. Her competitors were Tori Spelling and figure skater Tara Lipinski. The category was “‘70’s Song Lyrics.”

After Lipinski suggested an incorrect letter, Raven-Symoné was next. “I kind of want to solve it,” she said with a grin. Host Pat Sajak warned: “I’m just going to alert you to be real careful as you solve it. Go slow. Go ahead if that’s what you want to do.”

Raven-Symone listened and spun the wheel several more times to bank more money. Finally, ready to complete the puzzle, she answered: “‘Ah ah ah ah stayin’ alive, stayin’ alive,'” from the Bee Gees classic “Stayin’ Alive.”

That glaring wrong answer buzz sounded. Spelling, who was next, said, “Oh, I feel bad” and hesitated before giving the correct answer. “‘Ah ha ha ha stayin’ alive, stayin’ alive,.'” The “Beverly Hills 90210” star was correct.

Sajak explained that Raven’s mispronunciation prevented her from winning the round.

“That’s why I was encouraging you to be careful,” he told her. “I did my best to help out, Raven. I’m sorry it didn’t work out.”

The “Raven’s Home” actor cheerfully responded that she enjoyed the game anyway.

Watch below: