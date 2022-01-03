Oprah Celebrates Holiday Season with Culinary Trip Around the World [VIDEO]

*Oprah Winfrey celebrated the holiday season from the comforts of her own home, where a chef whipped up savory dishes that are popular in various cultures around the world.

“Every night during holiday season we eat delicious foods from different countries,” Oprah captioned her Instagram video of chef Gregory Gourdet talking about the foods he’s cooking.

“Tonight we had Haitian cuisine with Chef @gg30000,” she wrote. “To my Haitians friends everywhere, enjoy your soup joumou on January 1st!”

As reported by The Blast, Oprahdaily, Oprah’s lifestyle account, commented, “We need to make a trip over to @kannrestaurant to try all this deliciousness!”

Check out Oprah’s IG post below.

A few days before Christmas, Winfrey revealed her strict Covid-19 protocols for everyone visiting her on her home for the holiday EURweb reported. Those protocols involve visitors being vaccinated, boosted, tested and quarantined.

Oprah’s best friend, Gayle King, had not fulfilled the policy requirements, so she was unable to accompany her daughter as she introduced her three-month-old son, Luca Lynn, to Winfrey at a “Lion King”-themed party.

“Everyone who is spending Christmas at my house has to be vaccinated, boosted, tested, and quarantined,” Winfrey wrote.

“Stedman calls it ‘The Policy’ cause I’m that serious about it,” 67-year-old Queen of all Media added about the name given to her new rules. “This was release day for our bubble and we knew we had to throw a welcome celebration for Baby Luca, who none of us had met yet! We missed his grandma @gayleking but she’ll join us once she completes the policy!”

