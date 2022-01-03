Monday, January 3, 2022
HomeNews
News

Oprah Celebrates Holiday Season with Culinary Trip Around the World [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
0

Photo Credit: Oprah (Harpo Inc./Ruven Afanador

*Oprah Winfrey celebrated the holiday season from the comforts of her own home, where a chef whipped up savory dishes that are popular in various cultures around the world.

“Every night during holiday season we eat delicious foods from different countries,” Oprah captioned her Instagram video of chef Gregory Gourdet talking about the foods he’s cooking.

“Tonight we had Haitian cuisine with Chef @gg30000,” she wrote. “To my Haitians friends everywhere, enjoy your soup joumou on January 1st!”

As reported by The Blast, Oprahdaily, Oprah’s lifestyle account, commented, “We need to make a trip over to @kannrestaurant to try all this deliciousness!”

Check out Oprah’s IG post below.

READ MORE: Oprah Winfrey Outlines ‘The Policy’ for Holiday Visitors | WATCH

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Oprah (@oprah)

A few days before Christmas, Winfrey revealed her strict Covid-19 protocols for everyone visiting her on her home for the holiday EURweb reported. Those protocols involve visitors being vaccinated, boosted, tested and quarantined.

Oprah’s best friend, Gayle King, had not fulfilled the policy requirements, so she was unable to accompany her daughter as she introduced her three-month-old son, Luca Lynn, to Winfrey at a “Lion King”-themed party.

“Everyone who is spending Christmas at my house has to be vaccinated, boosted, tested, and quarantined,” Winfrey wrote.

“Stedman calls it ‘The Policy’ cause I’m that serious about it,” 67-year-old Queen of all Media added about the name given to her new rules. “This was release day for our bubble and we knew we had to throw a welcome celebration for Baby Luca, who none of us had met yet! We missed his grandma @gayleking but she’ll join us once she completes the policy!”

Watch Baby Luca’s introduction via the IG clip below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Oprah (@oprah)

Previous articleGeorgia Man Accused of Murdering Sick Wife with Lethal Dose of Cocaine
Next articleDesmond Tutu: Late Archbishop to Undergo Aquamation Instead Of Cremation
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO