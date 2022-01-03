Insurrection Anniversary w/John Sullivan: The Journal of Steffanie Rivers | WATCH

*More than 600 armed White people have been charged due to their involvement in the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol that occurred one year ago.

Only about 25% of those charged have been punished for their felonious crimes. Compare that to the number of non-violent protestors convicted during the 2020 Black Lives Matter protests after the modern-day lynching of George Floyd, and it’s clear: Even when they break the law on video and post it to social media, White people still get the benefit of the doubt.

John Sullivan knows that better than anyone. He is the first Black man charged for his involvement in the insurrection? Click on the video above to hear about his lessons and his regrets about his involvement.

Steffanie Rivers is a freelance journalist living in the Dallas-Ft. Worth metroplex. Email her at[email protected] with your comments, questions and speaking inquiries. Follow her @tcbstef on Instagram and Twitter.