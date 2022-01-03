Monday, January 3, 2022
HomeCommentaryColumns
Columns

Insurrection Anniversary w/John Sullivan: The Journal of Steffanie Rivers | WATCH

By riversteff
0

*More than 600 armed White people have been charged due to their involvement in the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol that occurred one year ago.

Only about 25% of those charged have been punished for their felonious crimes. Compare that to the number of non-violent protestors convicted during the 2020 Black Lives Matter protests after the modern-day lynching of George Floyd, and it’s clear: Even when they break the law on video and post it to social media, White people still get the benefit of the doubt. 

John Sullivan knows that better than anyone. He is the first Black man charged for his involvement in the insurrection? Click on the video above to hear about his lessons and his regrets about his involvement. 

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: CNN Political Commentator Keith Boykin Pens New Book ‘Race Against Time: The Politics of a Darkening America’

Steffanie Rivers
Steffanie Rivers

Steffanie Rivers is a freelance journalist living in the Dallas-Ft. Worth metroplex. Email her at[email protected] with your comments, questions and speaking inquiries. Follow her @tcbstef on Instagram and Twitter.

Previous articleJim Jones Saved His Photographer and Friend’s Life After He Suddenly Collapsed | VIDEO
Next articleStevie J’s Lawyer Fires Him! ‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star Now Needs New Legal Rep
riversteff

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO