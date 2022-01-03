Monday, January 3, 2022
HomeNews
News

Katt Williams Says Eddie Murphy Doesn’t Deserve ‘Best Comedian’ Title

By Ny MaGee
0

Katt & Eddie
Eddie Murphy and Kat Williams (Photo by Malcolm Ali/WireImage)

*Katt Williams recently said that comic legend Eddie Murphy should NOT top your list of favorite comedians. 

As reported by The Blast, via Atlanta Black Star, Williams said, “Don’t tell me Eddie Murphy is your favorite comedian because Eddie Murphy hasn’t done comedy since the 80s. It just doesn’t make sense.”

He added, “It’s about how much [of] the body of work you can put out. So, nobody knows was beefing with Mozart, because the guy beefing with Mozart didn’t put up any material. You know what I mean? That’s why history takes care of all of that.”

“I’m only the greatest comedian living because I have more female fans than any comes on the globe,” said Williams. 

OTHER NEWS: ‘Turnt Out with TS Madison’ – LOUD LGBTQ Icon Now on Fox Soul TV – WATCHTrailer!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Katt Williams (@kattwilliams)

Williams also noted that he doesn’t get the type of acknowledgment that he deserves as a veteran in the game.  

“Because the guy that you’re saying is crazy and maybe a crackhead has outworked you every second that he has been a peer of yours. You probably have one comedy special; he probably has 10. The greats you talk about probably have two, and he has 10. This is 16 100 city tours,” he said.

“I’m also old school, so I don’t consider everyone who’s funny a come. So somebody would have Jim Carrey as their top five comedians, but they’ve never seen him do stand up,” Williams added.

Meanwhile, Williams previously told Vlad TV that Dave Chappelle is a funnier comedian than he himself.

“I’ve never been the funniest person on the planet at any point,” Williams said on DJ Vlad. “It doesn’t matter if people have a different opinion, it doesn’t matter if my fans think differently. They’re biased, they should think differently. But now Dave Chappelle has always been funnier than me. Chris Rock has always been funnier than me. I’ve always been aware of who was funnier than me.”

Watch Katt speak more on the topic via the YouTube clip below.

Previous articleVIDEO: The Weeknd Announces New Album ‘Dawn FM’ Dropping Friday
Next articleKeechant Sewell Makes History as First Female Commissioner for NYPD [VIDEO]
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO