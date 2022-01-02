Sunday, January 2, 2022
‘Turnt Out with TS Madison’ – LOUD LGBTQ Icon Now on Fox Soul TV – WATCHTrailer!

By Fisher Jack
TS Madison
*TS Madison is bringing entertainment to Fox Soul TV, as you have never seen before!

The Social Media and LGBTQ icon will ‘turn-up’ her personality ‘loud, live and in color,’ in Turnt Out with TS Madison, a new variety talk show hosted by the darling media maven set to debut on Fox Soul TV’s programming, Tuesday, January 4th  at 8 pm EST/ 5 pm PST.

The much-anticipated variety show includes pop culture talk, comedic sketches, celebrity interviews and live performances. Turnt Out with TS Madison will not only have viewers laughing but also expose them to discussions on culturally and socially relevant topics.

TS Madison confirmed the exciting news by posting the show’s promotional teaser video on her Instagram @therealtsmadison. See it below.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ts Madison (@therealtsmadison)

She had been in talks to host a new variety talk show after filming a pilot for a syndicated television show – and now, the popular social media superstar has confirmed Turnt Out with TS Madison is official!

“I love connecting with people and having open discussions about current topics. The show will be engaging and fun,” stated TS Madison. “Having my own talk show where I get to bring the TS Madison flavor to television is a dream job!”

Fox Soul tweeted – Tuesday nights just got even better @Therealtsmadison will be taking over your tv’s bringing you TURNT OUT with TS MADISON! Starting this Tuesday, January 4th at 8 pm EST/ 5 pm PST –  only on FOX SOUL. Download the FOX SOUL app to your smart tv.

TS Madison - Turnt Out - logo
Madison executive produces Turnt Out with TS Madison alongside Oliver Twixt, Jamal Simmons and co-executive producer Claudia Jordan.

Turnt Out with TS Madison will stream on Fox Soul, every Tuesday night, starting January 4.

For more information on FOX SOUL and its scheduled programming, visit YouTube and FOXSOUL.TV.

Follow TS Madison @therealtsmadison
source: The BNM Publicity Group

Fisher Jack

